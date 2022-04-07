Matthew Ellsworth’s time playing baseball at Mountain Pointe has been limited.
He spent the last three seasons watching his teammates compete on the field from the dugout, most of the time with his arm in a sling. In eighth grade, he felt a pop in his right elbow while pitching. MRIs initially found nothing wrong. But more scans in his freshman year discovered a microscopic tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right arm.
He sought out physical therapy to let the injury heal on its own. But when it didn’t due to an issue with a nerve moving and putting pressure on the tear, he and his family knew they had a difficult decision to make.
“My mom was kind of on the ‘no’ side of getting surgery. My dad wanted to go with whatever would work,” Ellsworth said. “We sat on it for a few months. They let me do what I wanted to do, I wanted to have the surgery.
“I felt I was strong enough mentally to go through this process. So, my sophomore year we decided to get the surgery.”
Ellsworth officially underwent Tommy John Surgery in October 2019. It’s arguably one of the most feared surgeries in baseball. Even when done properly, recovery time is well over a year.
Ellsworth’s surgery was a success. He was in pain, but he recalls that at the time his main focus was to get back to the field as quickly as possible but in a safe manner.
He went through hours and hours of grueling physical therapy treatments. But nothing seemed to work. By the time his junior year rolled around, he still wasn’t ready. While still beneficial to a certain extent, he kept having minor setbacks in physical therapy and didn’t see as much progression as he would have liked to play again.
There were times where he would sit in class writing and his arm would begin to ache. He also couldn’t throw the ball further than 90-feet.
He began working out with his father, Mike, at a local gym. He grew stronger and kept up with his own exercises to strengthen the ligament, which was replaced with a donor tendon. Finally, in the fall of his senior year, he saw progress. When the Pride took the field for the first time this season, it was the first time for Ellsworth in nearly five years.
“I’m not going to lie, it was emotional,” Ellsworth said. “After being denied for so long, it felt really good.”
Teammates of Ellsworth, including longtime friend and junior infielder Carter Bailey, said they did what they could to keep him motivated to return to the field.
And he did the same for him.
“I’ve seen how hard all of this has been on him and it’s been really good to see him do that,” Bailey said. “He deserves the world. We always want the best for Matt because he always wants the best for everyone else on the team.”
Ellsworth didn’t know what to expect from himself in his first season back from a long, grueling recovery. Neither did his teammates or coaches.
He’s played in 15 of the team’s 17 games this season and has a batting average of .324, the sixth best on the team among those with at least 30 or more appearances at the plate. He’s also brought in eight runs and has hit two homers this season, which is tied for the second-most on the team.
The first of the two home runs – which are also the only two of his career at Mountain Pointe – came against Pinnacle. Ellsworth said all he could do is smile as he rounded the bases. His mother, Julie, was in tears as she walked to get the ball.
“She was just crying, and I started getting emotional,” Ellsworth said. “I was just happy to see my mom really happy and my dad was getting emotional. It was a really good feeling doing it for them and doing it for myself.”
Mountain Pointe coach Max Pincus said that home run and this season has been special for the team. Last year, when he was unable to do anything on the field, Ellsworth came to them and asked to be involved in some fashion.
He took on the role of team manager, helping out with the scoreboard or other miscellaneous activities. But to see him now, helping lead the team at the plate and from the infield, it’s inspired the entire program.
“I am just so happy for him,” Pincus said. “He’s a phenomenal kid. He just loves the game of baseball. The ability for him to persevere and want to put in that kind of work and that kind of grind, it shows he is going to be a great person in the future.”
Ellsworth has taken pride in his ability to bounce back from a serious injury to play out the final season of his high school career. He’s one of just five seniors on the roster who, after starting the year 3-5, have helped lead the team to an 8-1 record in their last nine games.
He’s excited for what is to come the rest of the season. But he’s also taking in every moment he can. There were times during his recovery he didn’t think he would ever see the field again.
But now, when he removes the right sleeve on his arm and reveals the four-inch scar along his funny bone, it no longer signifies a daily struggle.
“You kind of learn to put stuff that is bothering you in the back of your head,” Ellsworth said. “That’s another thing I’m grateful for with this whole experience. Things I feel like would bother me had I not gone through all of this, a lot of that would bring me down.
“But now I know how to handle my emotions. Looking at it, I accept what happened. I just have to work hard and get through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.