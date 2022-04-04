Clint “Flash” Santoro and Carol Douglass found chemistry while competing in track and field for the Ahwatukee Pacemakers, a running club for athletes of all ages to compete at a high level.
They’ve since taken their love for running and have traveled all across the country competing in USA Track & Field Masters events, which includes both indoor and outdoor races. Their most recent stop took them to New York where the duo represented the Pacemakers and all of Ahwatukee and Arizona in the Masters Indoor Track Nationals.
Competing in the men’s aged 45-49 age group, Santoro took silver in the 3000-meter run in 10 minutes, 34.58 seconds and placed fifth overall in the mile with a time of 5:11.48. Douglass, who runs and has recently taken up throwing events, placed fourth overall in the women’s ages 50-54 shot put with an 8.04-meter throw.
Santoro said Douglass missed capturing the bronze medal by 16 inches.
“It was great,” Santoro said. “She’s been really taking to the throwing, and I think she is really enjoying herself … I love that we can be there together. She’s my biggest fan, she takes videos of me, and pictures and I do the same for her when she’s competing. She’s my best friend, too, so we share all of our trials and tribulations with each other.”
Competing in New York at the New Balance Armory is one of several high-level events Santoro, Douglass and other athletes from the Pacemakers have had the opportunity to compete in over the years.
Last June, nine runners from the Pacemakers – which is open to athletes ages 5 and up – won state championships in their respective events. Another six placed second to receive silver medals and one was third to take bronze.
Santoro founded the Pacemakers shortly after moving to Arizona, where he began coaching in 2000. The team currently calls Mountain Pointe High School its home, with each age group having their own practice sessions throughout the week.
Pacemaker athletes have had the opportunity to compete in several national meets, including the New Balance Armory in New York. And soon, Santoro and Douglass, along with two others from the club, will begin competing on a world stage.
They plan to travel to Finland in July for the World Masters Athletics Championships to compete against athletes from across the globe ages 35 and up.
While most club directors and coaches would take a step back from competing, Santoro prefers to run alongside his athletes and celebrate strong finishes with them.
“I like to lead by example,” Santoro said. “You can’t lead by example if you aren’t out there doing what you are preaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.