The Mountain Pointe Pride traveled to Mesa and handed the Desert Ridge Jaguars a trick on Halloween weekend, narrowly escaping with a 27-26 victory. After surrendering a 17-point lead, the Pride had to rely on their defense to pull out a thriller in Mesa.
The Pride held a 27-10 lead over the Jaguars in the third quarter, and that’s when the suspense started to build. Desert Ridge was able to slow down Mountain Pointe’s three-headed monster in the backfield and crawl back into the game with a methodical drive that ended in a 4-yard score. Then a 59-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
The Jaguars then surprised the Pride with an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but yielded no points.
With momentum seemingly gone from Mountain Pointe, Emon Carter came away with an incredible interception off a bobbled pass intended for Desert Ridges’ Jacob Condie. However, the drive for Mountain Pointe ultimately benefited Desert Ridge. After a three-and-out, the snap for Braun to punt went over his head and out of the back of the end zone.
The Jaguars were gifted two points and the ball, down one with just under three minutes remaining. Then, Carter came up clutch again by securing a juggled pass to close out the game.
“We kind of just stuttered,” quarterback Chris Arvisio said. “(It was) most definitely a mental lapse.”
Coach Eric Lauer also acknowledged that his team needs to finish games, and it’s on him.
“We’re used to going so fast,” he said. “It’s my fault that we’re not great at going slow. We got to work on that – we got a little antsy there down the stretch.”
While the Mountain Pointe offense ran through Jaylen Rushing and Randle Parker in its win, Rushing said the team needs to push through to finish games. Rushing ran for 180 yards and a touchdown off 23 carries while Parker recorded 111 yards with two scores.
“We were efficient,” Rushing said. “It was really dominant. It just opened up and we continued doing it. The game plan was to execute, and the run game just seemed to work.”
The late game scare was not the only headline in the Prides win, but so was the officiating. Mountain Pointe was penalized 14 times for 160 yards while Desert Ridge was penalized just four times for 20 yards.
“The penalties were really rough,” Lauer said. “The fact that you get so many, it ends up being a twelfth man against you. I called a timeout on the kickoff that they allowed to proceed without them putting the ball in play – he picked his flag up for them to get that onside (kickoff). You know, the refs have the ultimate say.”
While it wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t the scare the Pride were looking for, they survived and kept their hopes for a home playoff game in the 6A playoffs alive.
Mountain Pointe will host Sunrise Mountain of Peoria Friday Nov. 4.
