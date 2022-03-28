Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka announced Monday that, pending governing board approval, the school has hired Sabino’s Obie Tann as the next head basketball coach of the Thunder.
Klecka said the hire comes after former coach Jordan Ballard’s contract was not renewed following the 2021-22 season. Ballard was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 4 due to a non-student-related issue, according to Klecka.
“I didn’t know who Obie Tann was until he applied for this job. His energy and his passion for the game of basketball, in my eyes, is second to none,” Klecka said. “He won the room over with his passion for the game and helping student-athletes get to the next level.
“He’s familiar with the club scene and prep scene. His experience, it was off the charts.”
Tann led the Sabino boys’ basketball program for two seasons and compiled a 26-16 record during that time. His first season the Sabercats played just 15 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict regulations and mitigation strategies in Pima County and Tucson schools.
This past season he led the Sabercats to the 3A playoffs as the No. 22 seed and upset No. 11 Eastmark in the first round before falling to Holbrook in their next game.
Before Sabino, Tann spent 2016-19 leading the Catalina basketball program. He led the Trojans to a 38-44 record in his three seasons. He spent a year away from coaching before transitioning to Sabino. Now, he aims to make the move to the 6A level and take over a program that is just three years removed from a state title.
“Basketball is what I yearn for. I’ve come to know what Arizona high school basketball is all about and I want to be at the pinnacle of it,” Tann said. “Small schools are great, but I want to be at the 6A level. It excites me to get this opportunity and hopefully be able to change the lay of the land, so to speak.”
They say “the night is darkest before the dawn, and I promise the dawn is coming”…. Along with it a storm … Just like “Thunder”I want you to hear us before you see us…. Because we are going to Reign in Ahwatukee… Proud to announce I will be the New BB Coach at Desert Vista pic.twitter.com/l2L7WRhRN3— Obie Tann (@Chizonahoops) March 28, 2022
Ballard was hired as the interim head coach alongside Desert Vista alum Bryant St. Cyr in 2020 after the departure of former head coach Gino Crump. Before his departure, Crump was removed from his position during the 2019 season after he attempted to de-escalate a potential volatile situation following a game at St. Mary’s involving one of his players. Crump was represented by former Thunderbird coach and lawyer Buddy Rake and was eventually reinstated.
Crump then led Desert Vista to a state championship that same year and stepped down to take over at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale.
Ballard and St. Cyr co-led a Thunder basketball team decimated by transfers due to the uncertainty of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the pandemic had already delayed the winter sports season. The two led the Thunder to the 6A quarterfinals. That off-season, Ballard was hired as the full-time head coach of the program. He led Desert Vista to an 8-16 campaign this winter.
Ballard was placed on administrative leave on Friday, Feb. 4 and did not coach Desert Vista’s final three games of the regular season. He was also forced to miss the Thunder’s 6A play-in game against Maricopa, which they lost.
Klecka said the Desert Vista program needs continuity with its next head coach. He believes Tann fits that bill and represents a new era for the program.
“I feel like he is the guy who will help us move forward,” Klecka said. “I’m excited. And he’s excited.”
A Chicago native, Tann has ties all across the country and prides himself on helping players get to the next level, wherever that may be.
He aims to do the same with Desert Vista.
“We are going to develop kids, get them ready for college and they’re going to feel the thunder,” Tann said. “Whether it’s in the summer or in the season, I expect to give my kids the best opportunity.
“Everyone says they want to be at the top of the totem pole. We are going to challenge ourselves to see if we can get there.”
