The Desert Vista High School football program has been forced to pause all team-related activities after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections was discovered within the program.
According to Megan Sterling, the Executive Director of Community Relations for the Tempe Union High School District, six total cases were confirmed to be positive in the both the varsity and junior varsity programs. She said 16 additional members of the team were deemed to be close contacts and placed in quarantine.
The team plans to resume activities on Aug. 9, the first week big schools can wear helmets.
“AIA guidelines advise that if a team experiences 3 or more positives, there should be a pause in activity. Which we have done,” Sterling said.
According to Sterling, there are 105 total members of the two teams affected by the outbreak. The AIA updated its guidelines this year for vaccinated players, stating they no longer have to quarantine if they are deemed to be a close contact.
If the team has enough non-vaccinated players who are not considered close contacts to the infected individuals, they can continue workouts with vaccinated individuals. However, if those who are vaccinated test positive, the AIA recommends a full team shut down.
It was not immediately clear whether the individuals involved in Desert Vista’s program who tested positive were vaccinated.
First-year Desert Vista coach Ty Wisdom last month told The Ahwatukee Foothills News “most” of his coaches, to his knowledge, had received the vaccine. He would not estimate the number of players who were vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I look at it as a medical thing right now and maybe that will change,” Wisdom said. “I would be lying if I gave a percentage. Right now, we are just trying to move the ball 10 yards. It’s one of those things where it’s not my business.”
Desert Vista was forced to pause team activities last year due to an outbreak in the program. The shut down resulted in the Thunder having to cancel its matchup against Chandler.
According to Tempe Union’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently nine active cases at Desert Vista, the second-most in the district behind Mountain Pointe’s 10.
The Thunder are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.