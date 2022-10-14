Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer said he could tell pre-game his team didn’t come with the same level of energy it did two weeks ago.
Perhaps it was the bye week mixed with fall break. Or the Pride’s offensive outburst against rival Desert Vista had them overzealous heading into a matchup with Corona del Sol, their other rival just over Interstate 10.
Whatever it was, Lauer said his team was simply outplayed in their 35-28 loss to the Aztecs Friday night in Tempe.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Corona, they whooped us tonight,” Lauer said. “We didn’t play Mountain Pointe football, I don’t think. That’s my fault. I don’t know if it was some sort of jet lag from a good win two weeks ago and we thought we were just going to walk in here.
“We’ve gotta work, man. We’ve gotta be ready Friday nights.”
Mountain Pointe was forced to match Corona del Sol’s energy early on as the Aztecs drove down the field on their first possession and scored. Senior running back Jonathan Kubat, Corona’s lead back, punched in his first of two touchdowns to give the Aztecs an early lead.
But the Pride were able to respond.
Senior running back Jay’len Rushing, the leader of a three-headed monster in the backfield, pummeled his way down the field on two long runs. The second of the two — where he broke multiple would-be tackles — resulted in a 13-yard touchdown.
The two teams traded blows throughout the first half. Corona junior quarterback Connor Ackerley connected with junior wideout Zuri Glenn on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Mountain Pointe countered with a 4-yard run by Arviso.
Kubat then found the end zone for the second time while Arviso found senior wideout Jaylen Johnson for a 36-yard touchdown before the half.
Then, the pace of the game changed in favor of Corona.
“Looking at the chart at halftime, we saw some things they were doing that we felt we could seize the opportunity,” Barro said. “That helped us shut them down a little bit. They’re a good football team, we just keyed on some tendencies, and it really helped us in the second half.”
Halftime adjustments by both teams led to stagnant offenses throughout the third quarter.
Corona finally managed to break the scoreless streak with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ackerley. On the Aztecs’ next drive, he found senior Crew Swearingen for a 10-yard touchdown to give his team a two-score advantage.
Mountain Pointe needed an answer trailing by 14 with less than 5 minutes remaining. And on fourth down, the Pride got it.
Arviso connected with junior Christian Clark down field for a 29-yard gain. The next play, Arviso found Johnson for a 36-yard touchdown. The Pride offense was given one last chance to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. But four consecutive incompletions after two personal foul penalties on Corona del Sol sealed the victory for the Aztecs.
“Dropped passes, we’re third and three and the 3-yarder goes through our hands. We had opportunities,” Lauer said. “But it was well before that. They played really hard. They limited the run game and did some things that forced us to change things around.”
Mountain Pointe’s offense all season has consisted of a heavy dosage of its three running backs. Two weeks ago, the three combined for over 300 yards on the ground.
Friday night against Corona, they combined for 160. As a team, Mountain Pointe had 212 rushing yards. Rushing led the way with 78, while Clark had 71 and Arviso 52 to go along with his 14 completions on 31 attempts for 115 yards through the air.
His top target on the night was Johnson, who caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Ackerley, who has had a breakout junior season for Corona, finished 16-of-25 for 262 yards and three total touchdowns. Kubat had 92 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
“The game plan was to take what they gave us,” Ackerley said. “Zuri Glenn making big plays, Kubat made some good plays on screen passes. We had two weeks to game plan for them so that always helps.”
The Aztecs knew coming into Friday’s contest it would be a dogfight between the two region contenders. Additionally, the pair of teams entered the week in the top six of the 6A rankings, with Corona del Sol at No. 1 when all the Open Division teams are removed from 6A playoff contention.
Now 5-1 on the year, the Aztecs are in the driver seat for the region title and a potential spot in the Open Division for the second time in three years.
“This was a huge matchup for the region,” Ackerley said. “Our main goal was to win this game so we can control our destiny in the region and control out destiny in the playoffs.”
Mountain Pointe, meanwhile, drops to 3-3 after the loss but Lauer feels the team still controls its own destiny for a top playoff spot in 6A.
But first, the Pride need to regroup and get healthy before going on the road next week to face Dobson.
“It’s you controlling your destiny and letting things fall where they may,” Lauer said. “We’ve gotta get ready for Dobson. It’s on to the next. But (Corona) played a heck of a game. I think that was a real good high school football game.”
