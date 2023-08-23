Desert Vista embracing underdog role in new season

Desert Vista’s football program hears some of the outside noise.
They’re overlooked. They’re told they will have a down year. They’re told with 12 players leaving the program, they’ll have to rebuild.
But Thunder players aren’t focused on what others say. If anything, they’re using it as motivation.
“We’re the underdogs, right? That’s what everyone sees us as,” junior defensive lineman Offisong “Offi” Okon said. “When they get the element of surprise, it turns out great for all of us. The whole team is ready. Our coaching staff is ready. We think we’re going to go out there and do great things to change the culture of DV.”
Desert Vista has quietly started building a new culture around first-year Head Coach Scooter Molander. It’s like what he established when he helped Brophy become a powerhouse for 13 seasons. It’s also like what he built at Eastmark, the school that in just its third varsity season dominated the 3A Conference and won a state title.
Little did Molander know at the time, Desert Vista — where Eastmark beat Thatcher for the championship — would be the next stop of his career.
He saw it as a challenge just like other coaches across the Valley. And for good reason.
Since Dan Hinds retired after the 2020 season Desert Vista has had three different head coaches. Ty Wisdom led the Thunder to the playoffs in his only year with the team. Nate Gill stepped in to change the culture and, after a tough season and some personal matters, he stepped away to focus on his mental health.
That opened the door for yet another savior of sorts to try to bring Desert Vista back to its winning ways. Molander saw the opportunity and took it.
“I don’t go shopping for jobs,” Molander said. “When I saw this open, I said, ‘Yeah.’ It’s been everything I thought it would be.
“We knew we needed to be consistent and we knew it would take time for them to buy in. I’m super proud of their efforts.”
What he inherited is a group of players eager to outwork every other team they come across this season. Whether it be in the weight room, classroom or on the field. They have a chip on their shoulder, and they played like it in their scrimmage against Boulder Creek last Wednesday night.
The defense was dominant, keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone. Up front, Okon ran through opposing offensive linemen to shut down run lanes. That freed up Desert Vista’s linebackers to fill holes.
The secondary was lockdown, led by senior corner Mekhi Toms, who had an interception.
Offensively, Desert Vista’s running backs, led by Senior Isaac Acedo, ran hard through holes opened up by senior Owen Lee and the rest of the offensive line.
Senior quarterback Zach Brown and sophomore quarterback Seth Hanson, who are in the middle of a battle for the starting spot, showed poise in the pocket. Brown connected with senior wideout Barrett Reginald on a deep touchdown pass. He did it again a few plays later to freshman wideout Max Sprott, who will quickly become a star alongside Reginald and star wideout Roan Martinez, who didn’t play in the scrimmage.
Hanson came in and tossed two touchdown passes himself, one of which was to Sprott.
No matter who wins the starting job, Lee said he is confident in both of them.
“I have my full confidence in both of them,” Lee said. “Us as an offensive line, we have complete trust in both of them. They both lead the team. They both are great quarterbacks.”
While just a scrimmage, Desert Vista showed unity and buy in to what Molander and his staff are trying to accomplish with the program.
“Chemistry, it’s been about two months … amazing,” Okon said. “The foundation (Molander) is bringing in with his coaching staff, it’s one of the best I’ve played with. We’re all one as a unit.”
The real test, however, comes Thursday night against a resurging Perry team that just two years ago was in a similar spot the Thunder are now.
The players share an elevated level of excitement for the start of the season. The senior class feels they’re leading the way into a new era of Desert Vista football.
They have realistic expectations for themselves. They don’t expect an appearance in the Open Division, but they have their sights set on the 6A Conference playoffs. Lee said an appearance in the postseason would set the program up for future success.
“I believe we will win games this year,” Lee said. “Even if we don’t win a state title or go far in the playoffs, we’re setting up the team for success.”
