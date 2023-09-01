Mountain Pointe wanted to start fast on the road in the rain against Palm Desert High School, a quarterfinalist in the California high school football playoffs last season.
The Pride knew they would be able to overpower the Aztecs in the run game, even without Randle Parker and Christian Clark who were both out with injuries. They relied heavily on outside zone, which proved to be successful to open up the pass game.
They were able to get the fast start they were hoping for, but it fizzled due to penalties. It opened the eyes of Head Coach Eric Lauer and his staff. They realized that despite a 31-15 win over Palm Desert, the Pride still have plenty to work on if they want to contend for a championship at the end of the season.
“No excuses, you want to be able to plug and play but that’s hard to do sometimes,” Lauer said of the absence of starters due to injury. “We left a lot on the field tonight, which is what you don’t want to do.”
Mountain Pointe looked like a force to be reckoned with in the first quarter.
The Pride moved the ball with ease at times against a smaller Aztec front, allowing running back Marion Gillespie to find holes, albeit for short gains, to tire out Palm Desert. Mountain Pointe did find itself in a fourth down situation after illegal formation penalties – which were the Pride’s crutch all night – negated big plays downfield.
But offensive coordinator Brian Whitacre showed trust in quarterback Robert Knorr. He gambled on fourth down and Knorr answered with a strike to Chase Shumate for the first down. A few plays later, Casteel transfer Zeke Rodriguez scored from 21 yards out.
“I did not imagine this, but I love it,” Rodriguez said of his do-it-all role for the Pride. “I love the pressure and everything that comes with it.”
A Palm Desert fumble gave Mountain Pointe the ball inside the red zone. Knorr made the Aztecs pay by finding freshman Marleigh Fely for a 10-yard touchdown.
With half a quarter gone the Pride already built to a two-score lead. Then, the penalties took over.
They stalled Mountain Pointe’s drive that began on the Palm Desert side of the 50. It did, however, allow sophomore Francisco Orduno to show off his leg by hitting a 48-yard field goal.
On Mountain Pointe’s next drive, Rodriguez sprinted down the sideline for what would have been a long touchdown run. But a holding penalty brought it back. The Pride punted on that drive. Early in the second quarter, Javier Jones caught a slant route from Knorr and took it 33 yards to the end zone. But an illegal formation penalty negated that, too.
In total, Mountain Pointe had four touchdowns called back due to penalties. Two of them, the Pride still scored. One they settled for a field goal. The other two, however, stalled drives and negated a big gain by Rodriguez that would’ve set the Pride up at the 1-yard line.
“We had 15 penalties tonight,” Lauer said. “That’s unacceptable.”
Mountain Pointe was penalized 11 times in the first half for 65 yards. Even with the offense struggling, the defense held strong by limiting Palm Springs to just 58 yards of offense in the half and just two first downs.
That continued in the third quarter as the defense continued to shine.
Linebacker Demetrice Johnson led the way with bone-shattering hits, one of which that forced a fumble in the third quarter and allowed Mountain Pointe to score right away.
“It felt great,” Johnson said. “I saw him catch it to the outside and I said, ‘I’m going to give him my best … boom.’ Ball came out. I think we got better this week.”
Most of Palm Desert’s offensive production, and all of its points, came in the fourth quarter with most of Mountain Pointe’s starters out of the game.
Aztec quarterback Connor Orfield found Michael Danglies twice for touchdowns, the first after it was tipped by a Mountain Pointe defender and Palm Springs wideout before falling into his hands.
Rodriguez found the end zone three total times Friday night, one on the ground and two through the air from Knorr, who also had a three-touchdown performance.
But Lauer knows the penalties and other mistakes made against Palm Desert will be costly against Centennial next Friday. He anticipates that being a major point of emphasis over the course of the next week, even while losing a day due to the travel and holiday.
“I don’t think you can necessarily catch up,” Lauer said. “You can’t get time back. But you have to try to do the best you can with the time you do have. We’ll try to be as efficient as we can and get ready for one of the best teams in the state of Arizona.”
