The 25th annual Ahwatukee Bowl between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe was billed as a one of those games that would turn the page on the rivalry.
The two teams have both drastically improved since last year, where they had one win between the two. And both were in the hunt for playoffs with the Thunder at No. 11 in 6A and the Pride at No. 12.
It was the type of game that many expected to come down to a final possession. The near 4,000 paid fans in attendance got all of that and more in the Thunder’s 28-21 overtime win over the Pride on Friday night.
“I wanted this for my seniors. I know this is their last Tukee Bowl and they can’t ever have this again,” Delgado said. “These guys make me a better man every day. We trust each other. We have each other’s back.
“We know if we play for each other we can do anything.”
Delgado was overcome with emotion after the game as he embraced his teammates, most of them the senior class. The junior linebacker followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Armando, who played a vital role in Desert Vista’s 2018 win over Mountain Pointe in a game that came down to the final minutes.
Facing fourth down from the 19 trailing 28-21 in overtime, Mountain Pointe junior quarterback Chris Arviso rolled out of the pocket in an attempt to find an open receiver in the end zone. Breaking through the line was Delgado who wrapped up Arviso’s legs and brought him down for the game-winning sack.
It was one of many, but arguable the most important, tackle for Delgado against his team’s rival. And it allowed Desert Vista to not only take back the coveted Ahwatukee Bowl trophy, it allowed the Thunder to take a 13-12 series lead over the Pride.
“We knew we had to put our foot down and show Mountain Pointe they weren’t winning this year,” Desert Vista senior running back Devon Grubbs said. “It means everything.”
Grubbs, who made his first start since having shoulder surgery due to an injury suffered in Week 4 against Highland, was eager to prove he was the same running back that eclipsed the 500-yard mark in three games earlier this season.
The entire Desert Vista sideline — and the fans — held their breath when he took his first hit on just four days of practice. But the senior NAU commit proved he was ready for the physicality of Mountain Pointe’s defense. He found the end zone in the first quarter from 4 yards out, which opened up the scoring for both teams. But from that point on, the Thunder’s defense was stagnant.
Mountain Pointe answered with a long drive that was capped off by a 1-yard run from senior running back Amire Williams. An interception on Desert Vista’s next possession allowed Arviso to connect with Isaiah Ice-Robinson for a 51-yard touchdown. After yet another Thunder turnover, Arviso again went to the air and connected with Amier Boyd for a 48-yard touchdown. In less than a minute, the Pride had taken a 14-point lead.
But it wouldn’t last.
“We were executing well at times but I feel like we are still a step away,” Lauer said. “We thought our no huddle and our tempo would help keep us going but … I told them this was a playoff game. DV didn’t go away.”
Both teams were plagued with miscues and penalties. On the opening kick of the second half the Pride fumbled but were able to recover. Then on a jet sweep to the near side, another fumble ensued. This one was recovered by Desert Vista. That led to a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Braxton Thomas to tie the game.
The rest of the third quarter involves plenty of penalties. At one point on a single offensive drive by Desert Vista the Thunder were flagged three times and the Pride once. Desert Vista coach Ty Wisdom said the team shot themselves in the foot because they couldn’t keep their mouths shut. On at least two occasions Desert Vista was flagged for unsportsmanlike conducts for taunting.
The inability to move the ball on either defense led to an overtime period. Desert Vista scored in two plays, a 1-yard run by Grubbs for his third touchdown of the night. Mountain Pointe found itself in a rut after a long sack. Then Delgado sealed it on fourth down.
Grubbs finished with 18 carries for 78 yards and the three touchdowns. Thomas, who made just his second start under center for Desert Vista, was 10 of 14 through the air for 137 yards and an interception. But he rushed 22 times for 135 yards and the lone score.
“That was our game plan coming in, to pound the ball,” Thomas said. “We knew we could do it. Our defense gave us opportunities and we took advantage.”
For Mountain Pointe, Arviso completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The Pride offense had 334 yards of total offense, but 264 of that came in the first half.
At 4-6 to finish the regular season and No. 12 in the 6A rankings, Mountain Pointe may still be in position to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. Lauer hopes his players get that opportunity.
“We just have to bring them in and turn the other way,” Lauer said. “We’ll see if we get a ball, lick our wounds and recoup to get ready to fight again. That’s where we’re at.”
Now 5-5 with the win, the No. 11 Thunder may be in line to host a playoff game for the first time since 2019. All three teams ahead of Desert Vista in the rankings lost.
Wisdom is hopeful for that to come to fruition, but he knows simply making the playoffs will be meaningful for his team and especially his seniors.
“I’m super happy for the kids, especially after a year like they had,” Wisdom said. “Mountain Pointe is a solid team. Coach Lauer does a great job over there. We just made one more play than they did tonight.
“It’s the kids, their effort, what they’re doing. We’re just happy to be playing in the middle of November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.