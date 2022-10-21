Corona del Sol (6-1) and Desert Vista (1-6) put on a thriller Friday night as the Aztecs fended off the gritty Thunder, 62-48.
One-hundred-and-ten combined points were scored in a high school game that resembled a Power Five college matchup.
The Thunder, who have had a frustrating season, were electric on offense, but it was not enough to over come their division rivals. The Thunder offense ran through junior quarterback Braxton Thomas as he threw for 330 yards, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions on 43 attempts. Thomas also led Desert Vista in rushing with 76 yards and one touchdown.
“We liked what we saw, we liked our matchups on the outside,” said Thomas. “We just clicked really well tonight.”
Receiver Jackson Sanders was Thomas’ top target with 182 yards and two scores. Traven Vigenser also surpassed 100 yards receiving and recorded a score.
“We still left points on the board and had three turnovers,” Thomas added. “We fought really well and that’s what I can say.”
While the Thunders’ offense was keeping them in the game, the defense had their hands full trying to containing the Aztecs dynamic attack of quarterback Connor Ackerley, runningback Jonathan Kubat and receiver Zuri Glenn. Five of Corona’s nine scores came from plays of over 20 yards.
“We’ve got to do a better job of not trying to be heroes,” coach Nate Gill said. “Usually when a guy is out of position, that’s when those big plays happen. And the crazy thing about good offensive teams is when those things happen, they find it.”
Senior linebacker Antonio Delgado said a lot of the plays given up on defense were mental.
“We had some blown gaps where we would have two guys in one gap,” he said. “We tried to change some calls and change some blitzes, but it was more of a mental thing. We needed to come more downhill instead of playing laterally.”
Delgado admitted that the most frustrating part is knowing you have talent as positions, but can’t quite get it to click. “We need to come together and play,” he said. “We have potential everywhere, we know its there, but if we’re not using it, but we know that it’s there, that’s the most frustrating part.”
That has been the theme for the Thunder all season as they adjust to a new coaching staff and roster. Gill recognized the same dilemma, “our guys are still figuring us out as coaches and we’re still figuring out our guys.”
Thomas recalled last week against Highland, the defense held strong until mistakes by the Thunder offense cracked the game open. “We know how good we are if we just come and play as a team on both sides of the ball, he said.
While Corona is in the discussion for the Open Division, Desert Vista was able to compete at a high level, which shows promise and growth.
Desert Vista will travel to Brophy College Prep next Friday.
