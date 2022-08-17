Matty Braun found opportunities in football at Mountain Pointe

For two years Matty Braun made the drive from his Ahwatukee home to Higley High School, where he was dead set on becoming the next best kicker for the Knights.
Growing up, he had played other positions. He was a good safety and receiver in youth football. But he always thought being a kicker was his true calling.
When the 30-minute drive became too much of a hassle, he transferred to Mountain Pointe. He sat out the first five games of his junior season for the Pride, and when eligible immediately stepped in and filled a void the team had at kicker.
But it was around that same time he started to get the itch to try another position: wide receiver.
“The first tackle football team I ever played with I started kicking and fell in love with it, so that was the only thing I wanted to do,” Braun said. “But as I’ve gotten older and stronger, I realized I wanted to play receiver. I’ve worked hard and have gotten the reps to get better and better every day.”
Braun started getting reps at wide receiver the summer before his junior year. He started to showcase his speed and strong hands, snatching hard-thrown passes from quarterback Chris Arviso out of the air with ease.
He also became a deep threat and was constantly on the receiving end of long passes against other schools from across the state. Along with his athleticism, Braun had the chance to show off how dedicated he was to the team and the new position.
This summer, he continued that progression. At the University of Arizona 7s tournament against Chandler, Braun went all out for a ball, diving toward the ground in order to make the catch. His teammates recognized him for his effort.
“Matty is just one of those, like, a toolbox,” Arviso said. “He can be used for anything. He’s a good kicker, he’s a good punter, he’s a good receiver, I don’t think people know how good Matty really is. He was just waiting for his opportunity.”
Braun began to open the eyes of coaches. They began to give him more opportunities in practices and other showcase events.
But one problem remained: He was Mountain Pointe’s only kicker and head coach Eric Lauer was hesitant to risk his health on offense. But the first week of official practices began to ease those concerns.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Lauer brought up junior varsity kicker Ben Briggs. He matched Braun’s kicks at every distance. He fell just short of a 45-yarder, but that was enough for Lauer.
Immediately, Lauer acknowledged Braun’s chance to have an extended role in the offense, something he has wanted to do.
“As he got acclimated to the group and program, I think he realized he can do a few more things,” Lauer said. “He did some of that last year but he didn’t start until Week 6 so we just needed him to kick. It’s now evolved into something bigger where he’s probably going to return kicks for us as well as receiver.
“We added a player without the numbers changing.”
With another viable option, Braun is likely to now get his chance. Along with wideout, he may find himself as Mountain Pointe’s return specialist.
Braun wanted an opportunity at Mountain Pointe. He wanted to become a viable option at slot for the Pride, much like Isaiah Ice-Robinson was last year along with Mason Hill, a good friend of Braun’s who played his first season of football as a senior and earned college opportunities.
Now he’s got it. And he plans to make the most of it.
“I want to be the guy,” Braun said. “Obviously the ball is going to spread around, we’ve got all these weapons. I want to contribute to the maximum capability that I can, that I know I can. I want to be a big-time playmaker for this team.”
For now, Braun still plans to pursue a college scholarship in kicking. But
he’s opened the door for a future as a wideout.
He’s put on 25 pounds of muscle this off-season to prepare for a much more physical outing as a senior. He’s bought into the culture of this year’s Pride team, which centers around getting the program back to where it was when Lauer was an assistant under Norris Vaughan and they were one of the best teams in the nation.
They have the talent to catch several teams off guard this year, and Braun now adds another element to that arsenal.
“Seeing all the hard work and seeing it all come together, as Gary (Tucker) said, the sky is the limit,” Braun said. “That pretty much sums it up. We can knock the top off of every team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.