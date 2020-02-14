A late scoring run and clutch free throws propelled Mountain Pointe to a thrilling 77-70 home win over Westview on Friday night in the 6A play-in game.
The Knights and Pride battled early, both playing tough defense– an effective zone by Westview and high-pressing guard play from Mountain Pointe with junior big man Zeroue Williams protecting the rim – and mucking up the game for one-another. The two teams, with their 2019-20 campaigns depending on the outcome, traded leads in the first two quarters and appeared just about even.
Up just two at the half, Mountain Pointe raced out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter, due in part to nine third-quarter points from junior guard Jason Kimbrough. Mountain Pointe held a ten-point lead heading into the final period.
“I always say I love my seniors so much. I wasn’t going to let their seasons end on this court today,” Kimbrough said.
After an 8-2 scoring run to start the fourth quarter, the Knights got within four points of tying the game. They kept at it, getting to the rim play-after-play to score on lay ups and foul shots. With 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Westview junior JJ McCain hit a shot in the paint, stole the ball and assisted on a basket that cut the lead to just two points with 1:21 left.
It was the exact kind of battle the Pride expected late.
“When we watched film on them, you could tell how fast they were, and how they wanted to just get out there and run. Their season was on the line, and we knew they were going to fight for it and keep scoring,” Kimbrough said.
On the ensuing possession, Kimbrough was fouled and hit a pair of shots to grow the lead to 4. Westview, clawing to try and keep the game in-hand, kept fouling to stop the clock. But, Mountain Pointe hit enough free throws and played enough defense to close out the game. The ending was a pleasant surprise for Mountain Pointe.
“We lost a lot of close games this season because we couldn’t hit free throws late and couldn’t close out them out, so this was promising,” said Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price.
The Pride, now with a 14-11 record, reach the 16-team 6A bracket with the victory. The AIA will re-rank the teams following the results of other play-in games, and Mountain Pointe will play a road game on Feb. 19 against an opponent to be determined.
Just like in this game, Price said Mountain Pointe has had stretches of excellence followed by sloppy play and missed opportunities all season. He is happy with the win, but knows the team needs to improve before it plays an official playoff game in just five days.
“We’re a young, inexperienced team, and I’m a first-year head coach, so I make my fair share of mistakes just as they do,” Price said. “So, we’ve just got to get back to work tomorrow.”
