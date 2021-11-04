MiMi Harris never imagined she would be in a position to play Division I college volleyball after she graduated from high school.
But her hard work and determination to make it a reality did just that.
Harris, a senior setter for the Pride volleyball team became the latest in a long line of Mountain Pointe volleyball players who will take their talents to the highest level in college. In September, she committed to continue her career at Alabama State University.
“I’m very excited,” Harris said. “I want to study physical therapy and do some sports psychology also. They have a PT grad program, and I can do the rehab undergrad. I saw that first and then checked out the volleyball program and played in front of the coach. Everything was good. There was no bad. It felt like home.”
Harris’ commitment surprised the Alabama State coaches. They had all gone out to eat while she was visiting the campus. It was there the coaches outlined why she would be a perfect fit for the program.
They liked her movement on the court and overall ability. There were several other high-level prospects who showed interest in Alabama State, but they held off on extending offers with the hope Harris would eventually commit.
Harris knew that. And she felt a sense of comfort. So, as they were walking to their cars after the meal, she told them she wanted to give them a verbal commitment. The coaches were overcome with excitement.
“The coach, she was so elated,” Harris’ mother, Nicole said. “She grabbed MiMi and hugged her, she was just so excited. They really think highly of her.”
Alabama State extended an offer mostly on sophomore and junior film for Harris. This season, she played just three games for the Pride after she had shoulder surgery and spent most of the year rehabbing to come back.
She made her return a week before senior night. Nicole, said it was special to be able to see her enjoy that moment after all she had been through. Her and about 20 family and friends showed up wearing Alabama State colors.
It was a surprise for MiMi.
“This has been a hard journey, a long journey and it’s been painful,” Nicole said. “Just knowing where she was and where she is now, never losing sight of her goal, she’s known where she’s wanted to go for a while.
“It’s one thing to support her but it’s another to show up to her game. And she didn’t know which made it even better.”
When Harris was younger, she tried just about everything. She was heavily involved in gymnastics before falling out of love with the sport. She then turned to volleyball and told her mom she wanted to do that full time.
Nicole said she never pushed her in that direction. It just so happened Harris the same sport she played in college at Howard University, where she is now in the school’s Hall of Fame.
Their love for the same sport has allowed them to grow closer. And aside from the relationship with her mother, Harris has built others with friends. One, Makayla Carroll, she bonded with immediately. The two share the same personality, the same style and have grown so close they call themselves sisters, which confuses their peers and at times, administrators.
“It’s so funny, we are with each other every day and people always ask if we are sisters, but we are just friends,” said Carroll, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in volleyball tryouts. “I almost cried when she committed. I’ve been with her this whole time and know how hard she was working for this. I’m really proud of her.”
Not only do Harris’ skills standout on the court, but her leadership does, too. First-year head coach Justine Ackie, a Mountain Pointe alum, was hired just two months before the start of the season after the school’s previous coach unexpectedly left. Ackie was brought in under difficult circumstances.
The team has struggled in recent years to get a footing in the 6A Conference. They haven’t made it to the postseason since 2018 despite having talented players on the roster. This year was much of the same as the Pride won just eight games.
But the struggles allowed the opportunity for players to step up into leadership roles. Harris was one of them.
“She has stepped up tremendously,” Ackie said. “Preseason is where it kind of started. Her and a couple other girls were kind of my go-to. I knew she was easy to communicate. She’s stepped up on the court and off the court. She’s been a great leader.”
Moving across the country will be a different experience for Harris. She said it may be hard, and she will miss her family and friends. But it’s a move she is also excited to make to start the next chapter of her life.
Nicole said she plans to visit frequently. Carroll, who will be trying to obtain her own scholarship offer to play at the next level, will travel alongside her when she can.
Harris knows she will not only represent her family and friends at Alabama State but her high school, too. It’s something she doesn’t think about often, but it stays in the back of her mind. After all, she aims to continue the string of Mountain Pointe players who have success at the next level after their high school volleyball careers come to an end.
“It feels really good,” Harris said. “I’ve been working really hard to do it and I’ve finally accomplished it. And I was able to commit to my dream school. So, it feels really good.”
