Noah Ervin is the first to admit being the younger sibling to two athletes comes with challenges.
Even competing in different sports there are those who tend to compare him to his sister and brother. If it isn’t coaches reminiscing about his older siblings, it’s the teachers at Desert Vista High School that recognize his last name and looks.
Granted, he has been able to uphold his own standard of excellence, just like his siblings. But now as he enters his junior year at Desert Vista, he aims to create his own legacy and cast his own shadow on the school.
He’s already well on his way to doing both.
“I wanted to play a sport my brother didn’t play,” Noah said. “I always loved playing it, but it wasn’t until I was in the junior high when I realized I could make something of it.”
Noah grew up watching his older sister, Hannah, run track. A 2019 graduate from Desert Vista, she capped off her high school career by helping the girls place fourth overall at the state meet.
Elijah, the middle child in the Ervin family, made a name for himself on the gridiron.
He and former Desert Vista and current UCF quarterback Parker Navarro became one of the best tandems in the state during their senior season. The two connected 63 times for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns during the Thunder’s run to the 6A semifinals in 2019.
Noah grew up watching and playing flag football with Elijah. But his calling was in soccer. That was made clear when he was an infant.
“When Noah was probably 2 years old, my wife and I were walking in the kitchen and we saw him kicking this kick ball against a wall probably 50 times,” Noah’s father, Jerry said. “We were both like, ‘oh my goodness.’ He had this natural instinct.”
The family moved from New Jersey to Arizona in 2008. In 2014, they moved to Switzerland for a year before returning to the Valley in 2015.
It was there Noah was able to truly shine at an international level. He began playing in a youth league in Switzerland, where soccer is all they know. At first, the coaches brushed him off and placed him with one of the lowest divisions. But it didn’t take long for him to impress those around him and move up.
Upon returning to Arizona, he enrolled at Altadena Middle School in Ahwatukee. It was there current Desert Vista coach Trent Elliott got his first look at Noah and the skill he had at a young age.
“Noah definitely played bigger than his size,” Elliott said. “His speed, his knowledge and skill level, it was enough for me to bring him up to the varsity level and playing a lot of minutes. Any time you can have a player of that caliber, who wants to join for the sole purpose of winning a state championship, you can’t go wrong.”
Noah’s natural ability helped him earn a spot on the varsity team in the sixth grade. At the time, he was the youngest player brought up to that level in the last five years.
As he continued to improve, more opportunities arose. He joined Barcelona’s youth program before making the move to Real Salt Lake, an organization focused on preparing its players for the next level. The schedule was taxing. Year-round practices and games forced Noah to stay away from Desert Vista’s program. Year after year Elliott would approach his former player and ask if he was ready to wear the navy blue and gold like his siblings. Noah often laughed.
He’s always wanted the opportunity to help lead Desert Vista to a championship, his schedule just didn’t allow it to happen. That is, until now.
Noah plans to take a step back from the club soccer scene in the winter and try out for the Thunder. Should he make the team — he’s confident he will — he’ll finally wear the classic “DV” logo on his uniform.
“I’m really excited,” Noah said about playing for Desert Vista. “I’ve always wanted to represent my school.”
When tryouts for the team commence later in the first semester, Noah plans to be primed and ready to go.
Last month, he and his club team went undefeated in the Surf Cup, one of the premier club soccer tournaments of the summer. Playing forward, he scored two goals in the five games. His team didn’t concede a single goal.
He said he is excited for what is to come playing at the high school level for the first time. Not only can play with friends that have tried to get him on the team the last two years, but he can further engrave the Ervin name in Desert Vista’s athletic record books.
That, and he can create a name for himself. A goal he set out to do from a young age when he chose soccer over football.
“I’ve always wanted to help Desert Vista win a state championship,” Noah said. “Hopefully I can be prepared and be dominant on the field.”
