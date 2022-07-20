Determination, work ethic key for Pride’s Izaac Patterson

Izaac Patterson looked unphased after he finished a sprint during a spring track practice in April at Mountain Pointe High School.
Even as the heat started to creep in, he lined back up for another sprint and took off out of the blocks in impressive fashion. Mountain Pointe head football coach looked on in awe of what Patterson had turned in to in a short amount of time. Just months prior, Patterson was leading the Pride in tackles at linebacker on the football field.
But his accolades came without college scholarship offers, something to this day he hopes will come in droves. But instead of sulking at the lack of attention, he went to work. Now as he is just under two months away from the start of his senior season, Patterson is in the best shape of his life. It has all his coaches, Lauer included, excited for the year to come.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen a kid improve and embrace the track and football workouts on a level that he has,” Lauer said. “I think with his height and speed, he can play safety, he can play corner. He’s just so big and physical.
“I think the sky is the limit for him because his work ethic is huge.”
Patterson’s work ethic was never doubted by any of his coaches or peers. But he turned it up a notch in 2020 during the quarantine period due to the pandemic.
He began preparing his own food, sticking to lean protein, vegetables and healthy carbs that would help him lean out while continuing to build muscle. He also started working out with running back Jaylen Rushing, whose love for the weight room is unmatched in the Mountain Pointe football program.
When able to return to school, Patterson continued to push himself in the weight room while he took the spring track season seriously. He was able to improve his 100-yard dash by nearly a full second. While his straight-line speed is now up to par with some of the top wideouts in the state with his 6-foot, 190-pound frame, he is just as explosive laterally.
“I started looking up the right foods to eat and went to the grocery store,” Patterson said. “I was just cooking and eating. The results started to come through. That’s what made me push myself even more because I knew what I was doing was making something happen.
“Now I’m bigger, faster, stronger and smarter with more experience. I know I can do way more than last year.”
Patterson began playing football at a young age. Growing up in South Phoenix, he heard stories from his father, Zack, about his career at South Mountain High School.
There was a time when Patterson thought he would wear the same powder blue and red uniforms his father did. But when given the opportunity, he and his dad saw Mountain Pointe as the better fit.
Patterson played for the Arizona Saints youth football team, which for a short time became the feeder program for the Pride with the late Larry Thomas joining the freshman staff before he suddenly passed away in 2019.
At a young age Patterson was hesitant to play football. He was hesitant to come down and make a hit. But Zack talked him into it. And it’s starting to pay off.
“He was a little fragile,” Zack said with a chuckle. “It’s not surprising (to see him now). He’s always been a go-getter. I saw it in him when he was 2 months old. He just needed some reassurance and a little guidance as all young men do.
“I’m very, very impressed with Izaac. I really am.”
Finding the time to put in extra work during the off-season was difficult for
Patterson. He quickly found that his whole day was filled, but he settled into the routine.
He started the morning with classes before practicing with the track program. Often, he would lift during the school day in a designated weight-lifting class. After track practice, he would go to the local Peter Piper Pizza to work his usual evening shift. He ended the night with homework to maintain his GPA that currently sits just below a 4.0 before getting up and doing it all over again the next day.
The schedule wasn’t easy by any means, but it has helped him start to mold into the man he is becoming today. One that doesn’t take anything for granted and works hard for what he wants to accomplish.
Next on that list for Patterson is a deep playoff run for the Pride and a standout senior season that will lead to a scholarship offer. He knows that will take time. He is fine with being patient. But it’s something that would mean everything to him and his family, so he is going to continue working toward it until he succeeds.
“I want to just let everything take care of itself,” Patterson said. “I know if I just ball out, all the other stuff is going to come naturally.”
