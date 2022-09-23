Just like fans in attendance, the Mountain Pointe Pride roared as they ran through the Campo Verde Coyotes on homecoming night, 42-29.
However, the game was not as close as the final score would indicate as the Pride were in firm control at half, up 28.
Led by senior quarterback Chris Arviso's six total touchdowns, the Pride offense sliced through the Coyote defense. Arviso said the game plan coming in was “to take what the defense gave them.”
And the Coyotes gave them plenty. Arviso threw for 312 yards, with five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Three of Arviso’s scores were to Matty Braun in the first half.
“They just kept playing off on him (Braun),” Arviso said. “And when he (Braun) gets space, he’s dangerous.”
Braun exploded for eight receptions for 126 yards on top of his three scores.
Although, the Prides’ success wasn’t all through it air. The three-headed monster in the backfield, led by senior back Jay’len Rushing, kept the Coyote defense honest. Rushing took the bulk of the carries over Christian Clark and Randle Parker, finishing with 119 yards off 25 carries and a score.
Arviso, with help from Rushing and company, methodically moved the ball up and down the field during the first half. A handful of the Prides drives came with short field position from turnovers or forced errors on Campo’s end.
The second half was a different story, however. The Coyote defense showed grit and fought back with three turnovers while the offense put up 22 points. Both Rushing and Arviso acknowledged that the team needs to focus on finishing games.
“It’s not just two quarter games, it’s four quarters,” Arviso said. “We got to come for all four quarters.”
Rushing added that the young offensive line needs to adjust mentally for long games. But with veteran experience, Rushing said words of encouragement can go a long way.
“Give them props when they make a good play,” he said, adding, “you got to teach them young so it becomes the norm.” Encouraging good plays will promote stronger play and a better team.
Coach Eric Lauer said the team stuck to the game plan and showed cohesiveness.
“I thought we executed really well in the first half in doing the things that we thought would be there,” he said. “We’re not excited about how we finished – we exhaled a little too early. But we got the win and that’s what matters.”
Lauer challenged his team to play hard so everyone could get reps, but ultimately his team failed. “Take nothing from them, they did not give up or let down,” Lauer said. “We told them that they wouldn’t, that’s not their kind of program so hats off to them.”
Now on a short week, the Pride (2-2) will look to turn around and fix their mistakes as they host their Ahwkatukee rival Desert Vista Thunder (1-3) on Thursday, Sept. 29
