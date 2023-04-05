The midway point of the season for Mountain Pointe High School’s baseball team in 2022 brought turmoil.
The Pride had just won their eighth game in a row against Desert Ridge. It was their second in-state opponent since taking part in a tournament that pinned them against four teams from Colorado. They were in good position to finish strong and secure a home game in the 6A Conference playoffs.
Then, what seemed to work so well for Mountain Pointe in the early part of the season didn’t anymore. The Pride lost to Desert Ridge, followed by their next eight opponents. Their final chance at the postseason came in the play-in tournament, but they fell to Brophy.
A successful first half of the season was marred by a nine-game losing streak.
“We kinda choose to forget about that,” Mountain Pointe Coach Max Pincus said. “It was a lot.”
The most frustrating part of the losing streak for Mountain Pointe last year was every player’s mindset that they were better than the product they put on the field. They showed early on they could hit and defend with the pitching they had on the mound and players behind there in the field.
They appeared to be continuing the legacy of the baseball program and its status as a playoff team even if contending for a title was out of the realm of possibilities. But they sputtered and it left a chip on the shoulders of every player that returned this season.
They didn’t want the same results as last year. They simply wanted to move on.
And they’ve done so in impressive fashion.
“As a whole, we know how far we can go, and our pitching staff has been crazy this year,” senior outfielder Teagan Kearney said. “With the pitching we’ve had solid defense and have had solid (at bats). With all that it’s helped us.”
After starting the new season with three straight losses, Mountain Pointe rattled off 10 wins in a row heading into the Coach Bob Invitational. The Pride tied a team from Oregon before beating two others.
The streak finally came to an end on March 30 against West Salem in the tournament.
Much of the Pride’s success this season has been due to the chemistry among the players. They’re still relatively young, with several juniors and sophomores playing pivotal roles. But they all look to their leaders for guidance, Kearney included.
He’s become a force in the outfield for Mountain Pointe on defense and a senior voice in the clubhouse. Players look up to him and Pincus credits him for simply doing the right thing on a daily basis.
“This is such a fun group of guys to be with every day,” Kearney said. “We all bring each other up from top to bottom. Everyone has been on the fence, cheering for their teammates. It’s just been fun as a whole and great to lead them.”
Along with Kearney, juniors Sergio Garcia and Cole Rogers have also taken shape as leaders this season.
Garcia, who can do it all for the Pride, is batting .429 with eight RBI and two home runs this season at the plate. On the mound, he’s 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA. Garcia, sophomore Brett Crossland (1.25 ERA) and junior Sam Yeager (2.37 ERA) have led the way for Mountain Pointe from a pitching standpoint.
The position comes with pressure, especially when facing tough teams both in and out of state. But Garcia embraces it. In his mind, he’s doing whatever it takes to help his team be successful.
“It feels good to be able to play offensively and defensively on the mound or hitting,” Garcia said. “It’s a really big role for the team and I’m happy to be that guy. I’ve seen a lot of growth in myself.”
Maturity from last year is seen up and down the Mountain Pointe roster. Freshman stepping up into big roles as sophomores and juniors becoming leaders.
Shortstop Cole Rogers has been the poster child for maturity this season. Last year as a sophomore, he started coming into his own as a varsity player. He knows the expectations that come with playing shortstop at Mountain Pointe, especially following in the footsteps of Carson Tucker.
So, he used this past off-season to establish himself as a star and better himself overall.
“I’ve played shortstop my whole life and took it as an opportunity to get better,” Rogers said. “I want to show people what I can do. I put in a lot of work over the summer and it’s paying off right now.”
Mountain Pointe is currently fourth in the 5A Conference, which the Pride were dropped down to from 6A this year. I’m Arizona Interscholastic Association power point games, they’re 9-1.
But Pincus knows the team has a tough road ahead.
Mountain Pointe faced and lost to top-ranked Casteel Monday and will see the Colts again on April 12. It also has matchups with 6A Chaparral and two against Campo Verde — a contender for the 5A title — at the end of the month.
Despite the difficult upcoming games, the Pride are playing with confidence. They knew they were better than they showed last season so in their minds, they’re now proving just how dangerous of a team they can be.
“We never felt like we were out of it last year,” Pincus said. “We didn’t have to overhaul something or change the dynamic. They carried the positivity to this year.
“We’re good enough to be right there. There’s a bunch of other really good teams. If we play quality baseball, I think we can compete with anybody in the state.”
