A local Ahwatukee lacrosse program that caters to youth in the community is hosting its annual fundraiser with most proceeds going toward player fees, equipment, field and lights rental and more.
Ahwatukee Boys and Girls Lightning, along with the Desert Vista High School lacrosse club, are hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Sandbar just across Interstate 10 in Chandler that will provide friendly fun for families in the community. The fundraiser will feature a cornhole tournament both for adults and kids with prizes available for the winning pair. It will also feature raffles where custom cornhole boards will be given away, among other events.
The fundraiser will feature a taco cart, hot dogs, burgers and a Deep Eddy and Jack Daniels bar. It will be held in the front and side parking lots of Sandbar, with 25 percent of all proceeds purchased outside going toward the lacrosse club and its players.
“We use a lot of the fundraising and everything we do to supply uniforms, practice fields, pay some coaches and equipment, stuff like that,” said Pete Ophardt, a representative of the club. “We really want kids to try this sport, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. So we try to keep the costs down so everyone can give it a shot.”
Ophardt has been a part of the club lacrosse scene in Ahwatukee the last five years. He served as president at one time for the younger boys’ group and to this day still helps out as a volunteer.
He had a hand in planning the event, which had to take a year hiatus due to the pandemic. But Ophardt said that was welcomed, as it gave him and other parents the opportunity to revamp it.
The cornhole tournament for kids will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 outside of Sandbar. Teams of two are able to compete for a total cost of $30. At least three games are guaranteed.
The adult competition will begin shortly after with the price to compete increasing to $60 per team. Again, at least three games are guaranteed for each pair with cash prizes for first and second place. The Desert Vista girls’ club team also put together prize baskets with gift cards and other items.
“We’ll have 20 to 24 courts for cornhole and are hoping for about 80 teams,” Ophardt said. “We still need probably a good 20 to 25 teams. With cornhole, anyone can play. Even if you’ve never played before you can jump in. And if you don’t want to play, come out, have a taco and get a drink.”
The event itself allows not only the lacrosse community but all of Ahwatukee to come out as well. It’s family-friendly fun and an opportunity to learn more about club lacrosse, which has grown exponentially in the last few years in Ahwatukee.
The Desert Vista girls team won the state championship last season, knocking off Pinnacle and Chaparral – two of the state’s dynasty programs – in the process. The boys have also had their fair share of success competing for state championships.
Wendy Kemper, who moved to Ahwatukee from Massachusetts, said the lacrosse community welcomed her and her family with open arms. She hopes others will see that and join as well.
“It made Ahwatukee feel like family,” Kemper said. “We went to the cornhole tournament, and it was a lot of fun. We are also putting together raffle baskets so there’s a lot to do for the community.”
Along with lights, practice fields and some equipment – which can exceed hundreds of dollars for players – proceeds raised during the fundraiser will also provide scholarships to those in need looking for a chance to play.
The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sandbar in Chandler. Families of those who play lacrosse, are thinking of playing lacrosse or who want to support the club are encouraged to attend. Kemper said she took a chance when they first moved to Ahwatukee, attended the event and are thankful they made that decision.
“We were new to the area, but it was really fun the first time we went,” Kemper said. “We didn’t know anybody, but we had a really good time.”
