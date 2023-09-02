The Williams Field Black Hawks traveled to Awhatukee and took over Desert Vista, dominating all facets of the game in their 35-0 rout over the Thunder.
Meanwhile the Thunder, under first year coach Andrew “Scooter” Molander, are still searching for their identity as the season progresses.
Desert Vista is still trying to pick up the pieces after losing over a dozen transfers and going on its third coach in three years.
Senior running back Isaac Acedo, who has been through three different coaches in his last three years, said the coaching carousel does not affect the team. “Every team has ups and downs, it might be a set point for other teams, but for us we’re going to keep pushing and going the extra mile to find the turning point in the season.”
Desert Vista has an uphill battle to fight during the season of adjusting, but Molander won’t let that deter his program.
Desert Vista and Williams Field traded punts through the first quarter before the Black Hawks connected on a 35-yard toss from quarterback Kody Guy to Cameron Cooke. The score came on the second play of the second quarter, and once the blood was drawn, the Hawks didn’t let up.
While the Thunder struggled to get the run game going behind junior Lucas Schiermeyer, sophomore Kyler Drunasky, and Acedo, the Black Hawks were scooping chunks out of the Thunder secondary.
Guy lobbed a 41-yard rainbow to Joshua Sandru midway through the second quarter, extending Williams Field’s lead to 14.
Despite Williams Field finding success offensively, both scores came from splash plays rather than methodical drives, which Thunder Head Coach Scooter Molander credits his defense for their grit.
“Our defense really settled in there nicely in the second quarter, and that was good.” he said.
The Thunder defense came away with back-to-back interceptions in the waning minutes of the first half, halting further damage from the Black Hawks.
Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t jump on the opportunity before time expired.
“Offensively, we’re just inconsistent,” Molander said, noting that there were too many three-and-outs for his liking. “Our punts did a great job tonight flipping the field. We made the drive long distances and that’s a positive. Last week I think we turned it over six or seven times, tonight we only turned it over twice.”
Williams Field received the second half opening kick, which it took down the field and punched in for six thanks to an impressive run by Dylan Lee from 33-yards out.
Desert Vista needed an answer offensively, and liked to have something brewing as it began marching down deep into Williams Field territory. But Adrian Dahlene came down with a tip-drill interception from junior quarterback Zach Brown to end any momentum the Thunder had.
That led to a downward spiral of events that put the game out of reach.
After a few short plays, Guy marched his team down the field before the Black Hawks punched it in from 4-yards out.
On the following drive, Guy found Braeden Kirsner on a screen pass from 28-yards out. The ensuing Desert Vista drive, another tip-drill interception gave the Williams Field prime position at the 50 to start the fourth quarter up 35-0.
However, despite the one-sided loss, Molander said his program is taking a step in the right direction and he’s found a silver lining. As the Black Hawks were threatening at the Thunder 2-yard line, linebacker Ethan Green was able to knock the ball loose, allowing the defense to recover. The Thunder then put together the best-looking drive all night, and while it did not produce points, it meant something to Molander.
“Our defense got the stop, they could have easily laid down,” Molander said of his team’s defensive stop in the final minutes of the game. “We kept fighting. Offensively we ran the ball very effectively on that drive so that is something to hang our hats on. In order to win football games at level, you still have to be able to run the ball.”
Being a leader now on offense, Acedo says he continues to push his team during practice and in game while holding them accountable.
Molander has learned that his team has grit, and that’s something you can’t coach.
While Desert Vista has only scored 13 points through two games in the 2023 season, Molander is set on the culture change and what will follow. “We have a lot of young players and I just challenged them to stay the course, this could be the beginning of something good, and the opposite of that is a character flaw and we don’t go there…We’ve come here to change the culture and re-awaken what was amazing under coach Rattay and Hinds.”
The Thunder will travel to Surprise to take on Valley Vista on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
