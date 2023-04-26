Dave Williams, who led the Desert Vista girls’ basketball program to win the first-ever Open Division state championship and a national ranking this past winter, has stepped down.
A letter to parents and players was sent out Monday by school Principal Stacy White. Williams confirmed his decision Wednesday morning and said it stemmed from his desire to seek opportunities at the collegiate level.
“My wife said it to me, ‘What more can you do out there?’” Williams said. “I’ll be honest, once I got back from Washington (D.C), I started looking at jobs and trying to figure out what to do. I want a job where I can coach, train and strength and condition.”
According to the letter sent to families, Williams informed players of his decision on Monday afternoon.
That was the same time he notified White and other school administrators of his decision to step away from the team.
“Coach Williams communicated with me that he had received inquiries for coaching outside of DV and he would like to interview and explore those next level options,” White wrote in a text Wednesday. “He expressed to me that he had done great things with the program in the last three years under him.
“He loves the girls dearly but was ready to take on a new challenge and wanted my support. I have been friends with Dave for a long time and support him not only as his friend but as his principal.”
Williams led the girls’ basketball program for two seasons at Desert Vista. In 2021, the girls went 25-5 overall and made a run to the 6A semifinals, losing to eventual champion Valley Vista.
The team reloaded with many young players a year older and the addition of junior guard Shay Ijiwoye, one of the best in her position in the country, and freshman point guard Jerzy Robinson, the top-rated freshman in the country.
The Thunder rolled through in-state competition, losing only to La Jolla Country Day, a top school in California, and Archbishop Mitty also out of California in mid-season tournaments. They went undefeated against in-state teams and beat Millennium by 25 points in the Open Division final in March.
Desert Vista’s dominance, along with its star power, resulted in an invite to the State Champions Invitational in Washington D.C. at Georgetown University. The Thunder made the trip in April and defeated Morris Catholic (N.J.) in the first round before falling to Utah power Lone Peak in the semifinals.
Williams said the season was special to him. He bonded with the girls and he said he appreciate them for letting him coach.
“I love those girls, man,” Williams said. “They allowed me to teach them, but they knew it so well there were some games I could just sit back, laugh and have fun. They executed and got it done.”
Williams said he will continue to teach at Desert Vista and help lead the strength and conditioning program for the time being. That, however, could change should he be offered a job at the next level.
He said he looks forward to seeing the girls around the halls of Desert Vista and encouraged them to stay together as a team to defend the Open Division state championship next year.
“I wish they go forward,” Williams said. “I had a great time over there. I just felt like this was a blessing from above to have this opportunity.”
Williams’ departure leaves administration with yet another coaching search to conduct, something that has become common at Desert Vista in recent years.
In January 2022, the school parted ways with head football coach Ty Wisdom after a season. The school hired Nate Gill, who stepped down in February for personal reasons. Scooter Molander now leads the football program.
This past winter was the first season for head boys’ basketball coach Walter Bonner, who took over after the school parted ways with former coach Jordan Ballard after two seasons. Obie Tann was hired to lead the program after Ballard but only did so through the summer before Bonner was hired.
White said the girls’ head coach position will be immediately opened to seek Williams’ replacement.
“We are committed to finding a coach who will focus on building a strong program on the foundations of our outstanding (2022-23) season,” she said.
