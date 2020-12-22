For years, Ronald Passmore could be found at Ahwatukee Park behind a microphone.
He shared his love for the game of baseball with the community’s youth, volunteering for many years as the public address announcer at Ahwatukee Little League baseball games.
Mr. Passmore died the day after Thanksgiving in a car accident. He was 70.
At the time of the accident, he was transporting blood samples and a human heart to a local hospital for a transplant patient. He worked seven days a week as a medical transporter.
Those who remember attending games with Mr. Passmore on the call remember the energy and passion he put into every game. Ron McKee, a parent of two former players, recalled Passmore making the games fun for everyone involved.
“Ron was a staple on the mic at Ahwatukee Park,” McKee said. “He would spend all day on a Saturday announcing the kids and commenting on plays during games.
“It didn’t matter whether his grandson was playing or not. He also volunteered his time with field prep and coaching. He always had a smile on his face.”
His sudden death was a shock to those involved in the Ahwatukee Little League community. A visitation was held on Dec. 3 in Phoenix and a funeral mass was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Originally born in Dinuba, Calif., Passmore and his family moved to Coolidge when he was just 5 years old. His love of music led him and a few friends to create the band, “For What It’s Worth.” Mr. Passmore played the drums.
Along with music, Mr. Passmore’s other passion was baseball. He was the official announcer for the Ahwatukee Little League, USSSA Baseball, Desert Vista High School’s baseball program, the Champions League and Top Choice Baseball.
Mr. Passmore’s dedication to all the league’s he was a part of was unparalleled. McKee said in 2014, he made the trip with the Ahwatukee All-Star team to Tucson just to announce the game despite his grandson not being part of the team.
“Ron always has a smile on his face and really loved to make the experience a great one for the kids,” McKee said. “He was truly a wonderful and caring man and will be missed.”
Zzeeks Pizza in Ahwatukee held a fund-raiser last week, donating 20 percent of the proceeds to his family.
Mr. Passmore is survived by his widow, Carmen, his daughter, Veronica, and his three sons, Chris, Nick and Keith. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Antonio, Joseph, Vincynt, Avyana, Dominyk, Nicolas, Angelina, Savannah, Ava, Katrina, Kyle, Clay and Kate.
His daughter wrote, “More than his love for the game was his love for his kids, and 13 grandchildren. Up until his passing my father worked seven days a week to make ends meet and to be financially able to make my parents’ financial ends meet.”
She also said her mother is fully disabled and unable to work and that she is hoping the community will help her mom with his funeral expenses and future expense she will endure as my father was the sole financial provider.
“She now has all the financial burden to not only lay my father to rest but also just everyday living expenses, mortgage and bills,” Veronica wrote.
To help: gf.me/u/za578n.
