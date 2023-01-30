Since Ashle Ledford got into coaching shortly after her college basketball career at Mesa Community College came to an end due to a third ACL tear, she knew she wanted to one day end up back at her alma mater, Mountain Pointe.
How she would get there, however, wasn’t clear.
She began coaching at Hamilton under coach Trevor Neider as an assistant for the girls’ basketball team. She learned the ropes from Neider, who has won several state titles with the Huskies.
She was content where she was. Then the Mountain Pointe job opened in the middle of the season. She knew it was her opportunity.
“This feels like coming home, the perfect spot,” said Ashle, who is also currently studying biomedical engineering. “I couldn’t ask for anything better my first time coaching varsity and to be back at the school where I started my whole basketball career.”
Ashle came on board as an interim for the Pride near the back end of the season. Aaron Frana, Mountain Pointe’s athletic director, promoted her to head coach after conversations with players. They shared positive experiences with Ashle leading the way, as she recognized what needed to be changed within the program, including culture and creating a bond with each player.
But first, she needed an assistant coach she could trust to help not only establish those core values but also help every player develop a higher level of skills on the court.
She looked no further than her husband and high school sweetheart from Mountain Pointe, Isaiah.
“I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better assistant coach,” Ashle said. “I feel like I’m learning a lot from him because of his college basketball experience. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The two met as seniors at Mountain Pointe. Ashle played for the Lady Pride while Isaiah was part of the boys’ team.
Now married with their first child on the way, the two have remained in basketball. Isaiah went on to play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College before concussions derailed his career. He was brought on as an assistant for the Coyotes where he remains today.
It isn’t easy juggling both jobs and trying to veer away from it when he and Ashle head home for the day. They find themselves talking about basketball often, but also know when to take a break from those conversations.
Though, with how the Mountain Pointe girls have improved this season, it’s hard to not speak about it at home.
“I think it takes us a second to get out of it,” Ashle said. “It definitely takes us some time. The ride home, when we get home, it takes us a couple of hours to snap out of it and go back to normal. But it’s definitely picked up with the season. It’s hard to get out of it.”
Mountain Pointe is having its best season since 2019-20, when the Lady Pride won 16 games and made the postseason. That was the last trip to the playoffs for the Pride, as they combined to win just 10 games the last two years.
The Pride are currently in position to make the postseason and possibly the Open Division, which takes the top 32 teams from 4A-6A and places them in a true state championship bracket. Teams that lose in the first two rounds of the Open are placed back into conference tournaments, giving them another chance to compete for a title.
The Pride are playing together this season. Their skills have developed — so much to the point that Isaiah’s training early in the season left some players shocked at how grueling, yet beneficial it could be.
They play as a family. A direct correlation to the relationship between their two coaches. There’s also a sense of pride knowing they are alums of the school and want to see it succeed.
“It feels like I’ve known them for a while because of the bond we have,” said Ashia Ramos, a senior captain who missed her junior season due to an ACL tear. “I’ve transitioned through multiple coaches at Mountain Pointe, I’ve been here all 4 years. I’m really glad to say I’m ending my last year here with good coaches.”
Ramos has witnessed first-hand the difference in camaraderie for this year’s team. There’s no divide between players and practices are energetic and fun, while also getting in the work necessary to prepare for opponents.
The Pride have been led by junior Aniyah Riddell’s 15.8 points per game. But every player on the team has a role. And they all share the same goal: to get to the Open Division.
“Going from last year to this year, missing playoffs, just to even be in the Open is a tremendous step,” Isaiah said. “Playoffs, I’ve learned, winning five games takes just as much skill as it does luck. Just being in the Open, that would be a success.”
Now nearing the end of the season, the Pride know every game will be a battle.
Ashle said her ultimate goal as of now is to win a playoff game this season. She wants this year to be meaningful for her players and create lasting memories.
For the seniors, she wants them to be able to set a new standard for Mountain Pointe girls’ basketball. It’ll be a challenge, but she feels her team is ready for it.
“For me, a playoff win would be really great for them to see their hard work has paid off,” Ashle said. “Not just making it but making it to the second round would be helpful for the program I’m trying to build.”
