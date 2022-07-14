Desert Vista has parted ways with head boys’ basketball coach Obie Tann nearly four months after he was hired to take over the program, according to a notice sent out to parents Thursday night.
"Thank you for all your participation and involvement this summer during the Boys Basketball summer training period," read the notice, which was obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News. "We are so fortunate to have such great families and athletes!
"This afternoon we met with Coach Obie Tann and informed him that he won't be continuing on with our Boys Basketball program."
Tann was initially hired to take over the program after Desert Vista parted ways with previous head coach Jordan Ballard, who was placed on administrative leave in February before being told he would not return. Ballard led the Thunder for two seasons, the first of which on an interim basis alongside alum and co-head coach Bryant St. Cyr.
In March, Tann was recommended by Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka to become the school's next head basketball coach. Tann began off-season workouts with the team in the early summer months and took the Thunder to several tournaments, including Section 7 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
It was one of the first major tournament the Thunder competed in with Tann at the helm. It gave the first look at what Desert Vista would bring to the table in the winter with several new players on the varsity roster, including freshman guard Nico Velez, who Tann was high on and performed well at Section 7 in front of several college coaches.
Tann said Section 7 was a stepping-stone for Desert Vista as he planned to take it to several out-of-state tournaments in upcoming years.
“As we grow as a program, we aren’t going to be just local,” Tann said in June. “These guys need to experience what it’s like to go outside of the state and experience life in basketball. My job is to make this year fun. I’m excited.”
Before Desert Vista, Tann led the Sabino boys’ basketball program for two seasons and compiled a 26-16 record during that time. His first season the Sabercats played just 15 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict regulations and mitigation strategies in Pima County and Tucson schools.
This past season he led the Sabercats to the 3A playoffs as the No. 22 seed and upset No. 11 Eastmark in the first round before falling to Holbrook in their next game.
Before Sabino, Tann spent 2016-19 leading the Catalina basketball program. He led the Trojans to a 38-44 record in his three seasons. He spent a year away from coaching before transitioning to Sabino. Now, he aims to make the move to the 6A level and take over a program that is just three years removed from a state title.
Tann declined a request or comment. Klecka was not immediately available for comment.
According to the notice, Desert Vista administrators will meet with players over the coming weeks to discuss next steps as it begins its search for its fourth head coach in as many years.
"In the coming weeks we will be meeting with the players to discuss what they want in their next Head Basketball Coach at DV, as well as communicating the next steps to keep the program moving forward in a positive direction," the notice said. "The success and trajectory of the program is important to all of us and we will make every effort to do what is best for our players."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.