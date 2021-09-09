Since he was hired to return to Mountain Pointe as the head football coach after the 2019 season, Eric Lauer’s main goal was to establish a new culture and help the team find its identity.
The COVID-19 pandemic left him no normal offseason, resulting in a 1-7 campaign last year.
But on Friday night in the Pride’s 2021 season opener against Corona del Sol, it all came together. Mountain Pointe’s identity as a blue-collar program with players who work and play hard for each other resulted in a 34-33 win over the Aztecs.
“We know who we are now,” an emotional Lauer said. “We didn’t know who we were last year. And when you don’t know who you are, people will tell you you’re something else. Embrace the Chase, people saw it as a joke. We have embraced our chase and I just feel so happy for our guys. We are going to earn respect.”
Mountain Pointe’s win didn’t come easily against a resilient Corona del Sol team. The Pride went up by two scores in the fourth quarter but were unable to hold off an Aztec rushing attack led by junior Jonathan Kubat.
Just as he did throughout the night, Kubat bounced off would-be Mountain Pointe tacklers to gain extra yards on each run. The Aztecs managed to score to pull within a touchdown of Mountain Pointe midway through the fourth. An onside kick followed which was recovered by Corona del Sol.
It wasn’t long before the Aztecs were once again knocking on the door to the end zone. Two straight penalties on Mountain Pointe totaling 30 yards didn’t help. On fourth down from
the 11-yard line, Aztec sophomore quarterback Connor Ackerley, who had attempted just eight passes all night, connected with senior wideout Jeff Lambert for a touchdown on his ninth attempt.
Trailing by a point, Corona del Sol head coach Jon Becktold gambled with a two-point conversion take the lead. The Aztecs were stopped short of the goal line by a yard. Mountain Pointe went into victory formation to run out the rest of the clock and secure the victory.
“I couldn’t really believe we had a game today, I was kind of in shock,” Arviso said. “And we had a game where we were winning. It felt good to win tonight.”
Mountain Pointe’s defense, filled with players who go both ways and anchored by freshman Kaleb Jones at defensive tackle, came of age throughout the game against Corona del Sol’s run-heavy offense. Kubat, Jalen Walker and Jovin Gomez all managed to eclipse the 50-yard mark – with Kubat rushing for 130 total yards – but the Pride found ways to get stops at key moments.
The defensive line pressured Ackerley on his few passing attempts, limiting him to just 47 yards through the air and a touchdown. Both of Corona del Sol’s two-point attempts on the night fell short at the hands of the Mountain Pointe defense, which helped the Pride maintain a lead throughout the second half.
It also allowed Mountain Pointe’s high-powered offense under new offensive coordinator Brian Whitacre to get going. Arviso found a rhythm through the air after a stagnant first quarter, at one point completing nine straight pass attempts. He finished 19 of 25 overall for 223 yards. His two touchdowns came on the ground in the form of one-yard quarterback sneaks up the middle. He connected with seven different wideouts on the night, with Terryon Rowe (56), Mason Hill (58), Amier Boyd (58) and Jordan Huff (70) all surpassing 50 yards.
On the ground, Jay’len Rushing and Devon Sparks combined for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“To be honest, I think we have too many weapons,” Arviso said. “We are eight deep at receiver and they all could be starters. Having all of them is not a bad thing.”
Mountain Pointe’s first quarter struggles would have been the downfall of the team in previous seasons. The Pride of old didn’t know how to properly handle adversity. But this year’s team didn’t think twice about what they wanted to accomplish against Corona del Sol, even when the Aztecs took an early lead, and nothing seemed to be working.
The turning point for the Pride Friday night came in the second quarter when Arviso connected with Boyd on a 31-yard pass that set up Mountain Pointe for its first touchdown of the game. Boyd, one of the most athletic players in the state, high-pointed the ball over two Corona del Sol defenders to come down with it. A few plays later, Mountain Pointe got on the board and never looked back.
“Last year, we couldn’t really move the ball,” said Boyd, who also threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Ice-Robinson in the second quarter. “So just to see it move like it did tonight, it was a lot of fun. Our offense under coach Whitacre has changed a lot. We didn’t think he would be able to change it this much, but it’s just been a lot of fun.”
The win for Mountain Pointe avenged the 45-9 beat down the team took last year against the Aztecs. It also proved to be some carryover from last year’s ‘Tukee Bowl win over Desert Vista to end the season.
It’s been two years since the Pride started the season 1-0. That team in 2019 went 1-9. This team, however, is different. They know they can’t become complacent despite a hard-fought victory. They know they immediately must get back to work to face Brophy next week.
“They can enjoy this tonight but then it’s back to work Saturday morning,” Lauer said. “That’s our Monday. Our week starts right after each game. It’s real, man, it’s real. We will take this (win) tonight.”
