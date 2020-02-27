Starting the basketball season off, nobody expected much of the Mountain Pointe Pride. With a new head coach and only one returning starter, expectations were low.
Following a five-game losing skid in mid-January, nearly everyone had counted them out. That is, with the exception of the team themselves. With a 70-52 upset win over no. 7 Chandler in the 6A semifinals, No. 11 Mountain Pointe defied expectations to reach the state championship.
“At Mountain Pointe, there’s always tough kids. Tough kids that play hard that are very talented and athletic,” Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price said. “I knew what they possessed inside of them, so for them to stay the course with it the whole season, even through the losing streaks, is so vindicating right now, but we’ve got one more left.”
It was a packed house at Chandler High School on Thursday night, as fans from both teams flooded the arena for the game. Things got off to a slow start for both teams, with Mountain Pointe leading Chandler 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. However, that didn’t last long for Mountain Pointe, who played lights out defense in the second quarter to take a 28-15 lead going into the half.
“Before the game, halftime, every day at practice, our message is the same. We want to pressure on defense and run on offense,” Price said. “The first quarter was stagnant for both teams, the zone kinda threw us off because we weren’t expecting that, but once we started getting out and running, that’s playing Mountain Pointe basketball.”
Coming back out at the start of the second half, Chandler looked to have made some adjustments, but it was short-lived. Mountain Pointe was able to keep the same pace and rhythm going that it had found in the second quarter and continued to make things tough for the Wolves. At the midway point of the third, Mountain Pointe had secured a 20-point lead, it’s largest of the game.
Chandler attempted to battle back, cutting Mountain Pointe’s lead to only 11 at the end of three, but the Pride weren’t going to be stopped. They came out and surged in the fourth quarter, getting the job done by outscoring the other team 25-18.
“We fight, that’s basically it. We’re a brotherhood and we fight to the end,” senior Trevora “TJ” Tigler said.
The Pride were led by Tigler, who had 23 points on the night. Other top scorers for the Pride were junior Jason Kimbrough, who put up 15 points, and senior Miles Sulka, who put up 14.
Tigler said he was prepared for the environment, as he’s played in crazy atmospheres before, so he knew he needed to come in to the game locked and loaded.
“I knew the crowd was going to get into the game,” Tigler said. “You have to stay mentally tough and stay within the game and within your team.”
Meanwhile for Chandler, it was a heartbreaking loss on its home court, but Coach Jonathan Rother said it was still a great season. Rother highlighted the team’s growth throughout the season and touched on how proud he was of his team for battling to get as far as they did. He also has a lot he’s ready work on to help the team make another run at the state championship next year, as a majority of the Wolves roster are juniors.
“We’ve gotta work on our bodies for sure. It felt like in this game we got pushed around a little bit, and that’s what I felt in a couple other games as well, so we’ll hit the gym. We’ll hit the weights,” Rother said.
The 6A boys basketball state championship game will be played at ASU’s Desert Financial Arena on Tuesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. Mountain Pointe will be facing its rival, the top-ranked Desert Vista Thunder, in what will certainly be an electric game.
