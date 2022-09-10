Mountain Pointe had high expectations heading into Saturday’s contest against Las Vegas’ Arbor View in the Polynesian Classic.
The Pride were coming off of one of its best offensive performances in recent memory against Valley Vista a week prior. They thought they had the opportunity to replicate that — at least to some extent — against the Aggies, one of Nevada’s top programs.
Instead, Mountain Pointe was met with a defense with top-notch run-stopping ability and an offense that has a stable of running backs that can all share lead-back duties. Those two team traits led Arbor View to a 45-16 win over the Pride on Saturday night at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
“The way they played down hill and were physical against our young guys, I think we didn’t get timing,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “We’re rhythmic and they took us out of our rhythm. We had some spurts but we never really picked up and got going like we wanted to.”
Mountain Pointe found success on the ground early on in the game. The Pride’s no-huddle offense kept the Aggie defense on their heels.
One-by-one, the trio of Jay’len Rushing, Christian Clark and Randle Parker gouged the Arbor View for big gains. Mountain Pointe’s offensive line, led by senior left guard Kahua Leha, got enough push up front and sealed off running lanes for the Pride’s stable of backs to squeeze through.
But even after a long drive that set up the Pride at the 1-yard line, Mountain Pointe was forced to settle for a field goal. It was the first of three total in the first half as every opportunity to get into the end zone was met with self-inflicted mistakes.
“We had a lot of mistakes but I don’t want anybody pointing fingers,” Rushing said. “We have a lot to fix. We have to talk about a lot of things. But we won’t be in this position again.”
Dropped passes, penalties and miscues on special teams — including two blocked punts and not fielding a kickoff from Arbor View — allowed the Aggies to take over the game.
The Pride defense held strong in the first half, limiting them to 17 points — a field goal and two rushing touchdowns from Makhi Donaldson. But Arbor View’s offense came out of the halftime break on a mission to establish dominance on the ground.
And they did.
Richard Washington punched in a touchdown from 4 yards out. A blocked punt was then fielded by Mario Rivas and taken in for another score.
David Washington then became the third Aggie ball-carrier to find the end zone on a 1-yard plunge. Arbor View’s only passing touchdown came late in the game when Alonzo Balderrama, who came in for an injured Michael Kearns, found Richard for a 51-yard score.
Arbor View rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns as a team. Nine different players ran the ball with Donaldson getting most of the workload with 11 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
“We came out to do what we do best, which is running the ball,” Donaldson said.
Arbor View coach Matt Gerber was impressed with his team’s overall performance. He knew limiting Mountain Pointe’s offense would be a tough task with quarterback Chris Arviso’s ability to escape pressure and quick release.
The Aggies kept Arviso, who was coming off of a 401-yard, five touchdown performance last week, at bay. He finished 8-of-22 for 121 yards and two interceptions. His lone passing touchdown came late in the game on a 4-yard out route to wideout Jaylen Johnson.
Mountain Pointe’s potent rushing attack was also corralled. Rushing had 12 carries for 53 yards while Clark and Parker combined for nine carries and 40 yards.
“They we’re running that no-huddle on us and it kinda caught us off guard a little,” Gerber said. “The big thing was our d-line started to get some stops. Our guys were getting a push and getting too deep. We told them we have to get ankles deep and let our backers clean it up. It stopped creating those lanes they had those first couple of drives.”
Several Mountain Pointe leaders addressed the team following the loss, including Rushing. Their message was simple: No excuses and they have to fix their mistakes.
The Pride will face Chaparral on a short week Friday in their home-opener. The Firebirds gave up over 500 yards rushing to a single Williams Field running back last week in their loss.
While that can give Mountain Pointe confidence to have a bounce back performance, Lauer knows it won’t be easy.
“We always enjoy coming here to play and getting out of state and we’ll continue to do that,” Lauer said. “But when you assess the whole goal of the trip, not just the game, we definitely have a lot more work to do.”
