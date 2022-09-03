Madison High School in San Diego simply had Desert Vista’s number Saturday afternoon in the Honor Bowl.
They were faster on defense. They were more physical up front and overall dominated in nearly every facet of the game.
The 35-0 loss for Desert Vista was one coaches and players would like to soon forget about. But it also presents an opportunity for the young team with new pieces all over the field to learn from their mistakes.
And there were plenty.
“We shot ourselves in the foot when we got into the red zone,” junior quarterback Braxton Thomas said. “We had third and one, second and four then we had an offsides or unsportsmanlike. It just kills our drive.
“We didn’t execute our game plan.”
Desert Vista’s offense on three occasions — twice in the first half and once in the second — found momentum and marched down the field. Whether it was Thomas connecting with wideouts Roan Martinez, Traven Vigenser or Michael Allison on long pass plays, or Thomas doing the work himself by evading pressure and scrambling down field.
But just as fast as the momentum would begin to build, it quickly fell. False start and holding penalties stalled drives inside the Madison red zone. Each time they faced a fourth down inside the 20, they went for it.
No tries were successful. And it fed more energy into a Madison defense that Desert Vista coach Nate Gill said may have shocked some of his players with their speed.
The Thunder were held to 47 yards on the ground. Fourty of those came from Thomas. He also finished 12-of-24 through the air for 134 yards and an interception — one of two turnovers on the day for the Thunder.
“We knew coming in they played really hard. Defensively, they rallied to the ball like crazy,” Gill said. “The speed they play with on defense was a little bit of a surprise. It probably shocked our guys a little bit. That’s a well-disciplined team that flies to the football and I think that disrupted some of our timing a little bit.”
The energy from the Warhawk defense spilled over to the offense.
Quarterback Reggie Johnson was elusive when pressured and his wideouts helped him out on broken plays by finding open holes within Desert Vista’s secondary. When he had time, the senior gouged the Thunder.
Johnson finished 21-of-28 for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those went to Frankie Giovinetti, the other to Dylan McFeely. Madison’s first touchdown of the day came on the ground, a 4-yard plunge by James Tivao.
McFeely finished with seven receptions for 71 yards. Giovinetti had four catches for 59 yards. Jake Jackson, Madison’s 6-foot-5 wideout, caught six passes for 66 yards.
While Desert Vista struggled against the pass, it had success in limiting Madison’s stable of backs to 68 total yards.
“We knew they were a good football team. We just wanted to play our style of football,” Madison coach Rick Jackson said. “We’ve struggled a little bit with our RPO game, and they did a good job of taking our run away and making us throw.
“We’re very similar teams, style wise. It was almost like practicing against ourselves. I think our defense is one of the strengths of our team and if we keep building around that we’re going to be pretty good.”
Desert Vista didn’t make excuses for its mediocre performances. The Thunder knew going into the Honor Bowl the Warhawks had already played two games prior and had a chance to work out some kinks.
Gill said his team simply ran into one of the new top dogs in San Diego and perhaps, southern California. Now, it’s back to the drawing board with one less day of rest before facing Perry on Friday.
“The big one for was blown assignments,” Gill said. “We have to do a better job in that regard. I understand it’s a holiday but when you play a Saturday then have a Friday game against an opponent you’ve played some tough ones in the past, we have to go back to work on Monday.
“We’ve got work to do.”
