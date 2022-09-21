Upgrades bring college-like feel to Mountain Pointe

Jay’len Rushing was quick to load up weight on the barbell the first day the Mountain Pointe football team was allowed in the remodeled weight room Saturday, Sept. 17.
It had been a few weeks since the team was allowed to fully use the room as it went through massive upgrades. New floors, new equipment and a new setup all together welcomed the Pride football team when they entered.
It’s one of three massive projects the school went through to benefit the football program — and all students. And it was made possible with help from the Arizona Cardinals.
“Right when we set the weights up against the wall, I was there trying to throw weight on,” Rushing said. “We had a Saturday lift where I was trying to get right, trying to see the angles of the bench. The bars, the racks, everything feels good.
“You see the videos on Twitter of college football players in the weight room getting hyped. That’s what I can see happening in this room.”
The Arizona Cardinals donated $100,000 to Mountain Pointe last summer to benefit the football program. Athletic Director Aaron Frana and Pride head coach Lauer, with help from the Tempe Union High School District, decided to put the money toward the weight room.
A short time before, new dumbbells were purchased. With the money, new racks customized with Mountain Pointe colors and logos were installed. New benches were also purchased. In two weeks, turf will be installed in the center for plyometric work.
It took months of planning, but the facelift was needed. The old equipment was beginning to form rust and the layout was cluttered. The deadlift platforms were wooden and cracked.
“Kids don’t go out and play anymore, so that mental toughness and resiliency comes from in here,” Lauer said of the weight room. “They need to compete in here. Not just workout, compete. This makes it a lot more functional for all of our students.
When talking about facilities in general, sports are something you need to keep up with the Joneses, you really do. It’s more opened up so we can run in here, workout in here. It’s like a small college.”
The weight room was one of three major upgrades completed for the football program and the rest of the school.
A new turf field was installed just in time for the Pride’s first home game of the season against Chaparral last Friday. The maroon and gold pop under the new LED lights on the green turf. A new scoreboard is on the way as well and is expected to be installed in January.
It’s the same surface installed at nearby Desert Vista, which was completed two years ago as part of a three-year plan by Tempe Union to upgrade all of its schools’ fields. Along with Desert Vista two years ago, Tempe High had its field done. Last year Corona del Sol and Marcos de Niza’s fields were done. This year it was Mountain Pointe’s and McClintock’s.
The walkway players take to Karl Kiefer Stadium before games was repainted a deep maroon color. The locker room also received some upgrades, including new paint, new flooring, LED lights that can change colors above lockers and most importantly, a rug in the center of the room with the Pride’s logo.
“Especially the weight room, I get all my confidence from the weight room,” junior running back Randle Parker said “The field is cool, and it looks good. The locker room, too. But for me it’s all about the weight room.”
The upgrades have brought a new life to Mountain Pointe. And all players appreciate them. It’s also brought some discipline as stepping on the rug in the locker room is an automatic 25 push-ups.
And they’re serious about that.
Rushing wished the upgrades would’ve happened sooner so he can take advantage for more than a year. Parker, meanwhile, is thankful.
They both believe it will draw more interest to the program from current and prospective students entering their high school years in the future. The upgrades are also part of Lauer’s vision to build the program back to where it was under head coach Norris Vaughan, when he was a top assistant.
Like his players, he’s thankful to the district and Cardinals for making them possible. He knows it will draw interest to the program and Mountain Pointe as a whole.
“I think it has to be your plan, to leave things better than when you got there,” Lauer said. “That’s our goal that we will keep on trying to do.
“If you build it, they will come. We have some quality players and programs and have things going on that we didn’t have. More families will be enticed to come check us out.”
