Local Ahwatukee track club sending 4 to nationals

AZ Speed, a youth club track & field team based in Ahwatukee, broke through many barriers in its first season when it sent four athletes to El Paso, Texas to compete in the USA Track & Field Regional Junior Olympics in early July.
Stacey Boyd, the founder of the club, was confident he would have at least two of those athletes qualify for nationals. Deep down, he knew they all had the ability, but the regional stage was new to him and his athletes.
They all exceeded expectations and are now in Sacramento preparing for the start of the national junior Olympics.
“It’s a huge ‘wow,’ I’m a proud coach,” Boyd said. “I would think it’s unorthodox to have four athletes in your first year and not know their potential. That was something I had to figure out throughout the year. But they’re competitors and coachable, which makes it so much easier.”
Niko Chattic, who spent the last week of training for regionals in San Diego, ran a new personal best in the 800-meter run for the 7 to 8-year-old division. He beat his previous best time by 7 seconds to finish the event in two minutes, 53.55 seconds. He placed third overall.
Cammy Kellogg, who also rides horses and plays soccer, finished sixth overall in the 800-meter run for the girls’ 9 to 10-year-old division. Her final time was 2:58.87.
Jesse Young, the oldest of the group who attends Leading Edge Academy in Gilbert, placed sixth in the shot put. She competes in the girls’ 13 to 14-year-old division.
Shayden Boyd, Stacey’s son, had the best outing of the group. He entered the 100 and 200-meter races as the top-ranked sprinter in the state for the 9 to 10-year-old age group. He didn’t disappoint.
Shayden placed first in both events. He ran a new personal best in the 100-meter at 13.27 seconds. His goal heading in was to get closer to the 12s and he was able to accomplish that. In the 200, he
set a new personal record of 27.20 seconds, which places him at fourth overall in the country.
“Shayden is at the bottom of his age group so he will be competing at this age group another year,” Boyd said. “Some of these athletes we are going to have to take outside of Arizona just to see them compete against other kids from the Midwest and the East Coast.
“These kids are performing well.”
The principal at Gateway Community College in Phoenix, Boyd will arrive to nationals later than his son and the rest of the AZ Speed athletes. Events began Wednesday, July 27 and will run through the weekend.
As he was for regionals, he’s excited for the opportunity to see them all compete on a national stage and represent both Ahwatukee and the state alongside other local programs competing in Sacramento.
“I’m extremely excited,” Boyd said. “I’m excited to see them compete on such a large platform and where they end. I’m also excited to give them a break because they’ve been running for about seven months straight.
“I’m just excited for them to go out and compete wherever we land.”
