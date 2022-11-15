Local sports icons inducted into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Pedro Gomez’s death on Jan. 7 in his Ahwatukee home sent shockwaves throughout the sports industry.
The ESPN reporter was immensely popular, most notably for his coverage of baseball for several years on the broadcast giant’s family of networks. It also shocked the Ahwatukee community, where he moved his family to 25 years ago.
Gomez was only 58 when he suddenly passed away. He was honored for his work then and now, almost a year later, was honored once again. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Chateau Luxe in north Phoenix, Gomez was among the six individuals inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. His name now resides alongside other impactful sports icons the state has seen.
“This is just an incredible day, an incredible experience,” Rio said. “I think the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame really embodies him. Baseball was his passion but Arizona, he loved. This was always his home. To be able to have both of those – Arizona and sports – come together, it’s as good as it gets.”
Rio was joined by his brother, Dante, and other family members at the ceremony to represent their father. To this day he still wears a bracelet in honor of his father. He said he never takes it off.
Looking down and touching the bracelet while on the red carpet at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Rio smiled at the thought of his father being there with him in spirit. The two were close. The entire family was.
Rio knows his father would appreciate the honor of being among Arizona’s elite.
“It feels like there’s always a little piece of him with me,” Rio said. “So, right now, we’re walking the red carpet. I think he would be really proud of the moment.”
Gomez was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside several other icons, including Xavier girls’ basketball coach Jennifer Gillom, former NAU Lumberjack basketball player Peggy Kennedy and philanthropist and active member of premier Arizona sporting events Michael Kennedy, who was represented by Dawn Kennedy.
Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald was also inducted as well as Seton Catholic girls’ basketball coach Karen Self, who is already in the Hall of Fame at Seton and the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association and will be inducted into the Chandler Sports Hall of Fame next year.
“I think I said, ‘You’re kidding me,’ about 15 times,” Self said. “And then I said, ‘I can’t believe it,’ another 15 times. It’s just incredible and hard to believe … I feel like this is a really good opportunity to look back over the course of my career and be grateful for the amazing people I’ve encountered along the way and who have helped me in this process.”
Self’s resume speaks for itself.
The longtime coach of the Sentinels has won 12 state titles during her tenure. In 2020 she was named as the head coach of one of the McDonald’s All-American teams, the All-Star game dedicated to elite high school basketball players from across the country.
She’s helped develop several high-level Division I college basketball players and currently boasts a 775-155 record as a coach at Seton, which third all-time for the most wins by a coach in Arizona high school girls’ basketball.
This season she will pass Winslow legend Don Petranovich, who finished his career with 780 wins as a coach. Self could also pass Miner Webster before her career is over. Webster, who retired in 2018 from his position as head coach at Highland, leads the state with 816 wins. He was just recently named the new head girls’ basketball coach at Desert Ridge.
Despite her accolades, Self remains humble. She doesn’t like to have the recognition or spotlight, even though she appreciates it. To her, it’s all about the girls she coaches and people who have been with her at various points of her career.
“It feels amazing,” Self said. “And it feels like a great opportunity to thank the people around me along the way.”
Self has no plans of slowing down any time soon. She’s excited for the upcoming season, and to showcase what some of her young players can do at the varsity level.
Her excitement level keeps her going every year. Until she wakes up and isn’t looking forward to the season, she plans to remain in the game and as a head coach.
“As long as I can still say that I am super excited to start the season and that I love my team, I’ll be coaching,” Self said. “I feel like we’re going to be the typical Seton team, scrappy on defense and we’re excited about the shot clock.
“We’re going to try to be the best version of ourselves and see where it ends up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.