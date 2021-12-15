During his freshman season at Desert Vista High School, Devon Grubbs was pulled up to the Varsity team, joining his brother Tyson on the roster.
The two played different positions — Devon at outside linebacker and Tyson at running back — and spent two seasons together on the Thunder’s roster before Tyson moved on to college football at Northern Arizona.
Devon will be joining him in Flagstaff soon.
On Wednesday morning, nearly 30 people gathered at Desert Vista High School for National Signing Day and watched Grubbs and Jai Rodriquez sign their letters of intent to the Lumberjacks and New Mexico State, respectively.
“They’ve both been tremendous leaders and kids look up to them,” coach Ty Wisdom said. “(My) first year being here, you’re lucky to inherit a Devin Grubbs and a Jai Rodriquez. They are both great kids and great athletes and they’re both going to succeed at the next level.”
Despite suffering a broken collarbone, Grubbs finished the 2021 season with 519 yards and eight touchdowns at running back. He rushed for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Thunder career, and racked up an impressive statline on defense as well. He recorded 85 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, four fumble recoveries and one interception, primarily playing on that side of the ball during his sophomore and junior year.
Grubbs verbally committed to Northern Arizona over the summer and intends to play nickel linebacker when he joins the team next fall. Throughout the recruiting process, Tyson — who plays running back for the Lumberjacks— helped his brother understand his options, mentally prepare for college football and know the importance of nutrition and healthy living. When Devon made the decision to head up north for his collegiate career, Tyson was “hyped.”
“The role he had was he always pushed me,” Grubbs said. “I knew if I played with my brother in college, it would just get me even better because we have that bond and that drive to be better than each other.”
Rodriquez will continue playing offensive line for the Aggies after a strong career in the trenches for Desert Vista. New Mexico State’s coaches have told him that they would like him to play tackle, but he is open to any position on the line.
With his family and teammates in attendance, Rodriquez — who was originally committed to Northern Arizona — will enroll at New Mexico State next fall and is “glad to be an Aggie.”
Rodriquez first met Grubbs during his freshman year and blocked for him on the line. As the two became the first Thunder players to sign national letters of intent during Wisdom’s tenure, he put their longtime friendship into perspective.
“As an offensive lineman, you have to have a special relationship with your running back,” Rodriquez said. “He has to be able to trust not only on the field, but off the field too. Being us, the only two here today signing, it put a little cherry on top of that friendship.”
