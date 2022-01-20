Kyle Young enjoys every moment he is able to step on the field in a Mountain Pointe soccer kit.
Sometimes it is an all-gold set, other times it’s white or maroon. Those colors have been a part of him since he first stepped foot on campus four years ago, where he decided he would swim and play soccer for the Pride.
But the moments he cherishes the most come off the field when he and his teammates go to the house of assistant coach Migeul Molina, head soccer coach Willie Molina’s father. They sit around a large table in the backyard and eat carne asada and chicken tacos and quesadillas. Conversations sometime revolve around soccer but it’s mostly an outlet for them to catch up on each other’s personal lives before playing FIFA on Willie’s PlayStation 5 console.
Young said that’s when he truly feels a part of the Molina family, something Willie set out to do when he was hired to take over the Mountain Pointe soccer team in 2013.
“There’s definitely a fight to see who gets first in line for the tacos,” Young said. “It’s always a good time. It’s a fun experience for all of us to bond. Everyone loves each other there and the food is amazing. Can’t go wrong with that.”
Willie grew up playing club soccer in California and after high school played professionally in Mexico. He landed his first head coaching job in California at Brentwood High School before making the move to Arizona.
Along with Mountain Pointe, he began coaching Legacy Soccer Club, where he was joined by his brothers, Hector and Omar, and Miguel. The trio also joined him on staff with the Pride, something that was welcomed by the school to bring a family atmosphere into the program.
That’s been the epitome of the Pride soccer program since Willie took over. Every year they welcome a new group of players to the varsity level and make them a family. At times, it’s led to success. And even when it hasn’t always reflected in the win column, it’s an experience Willie said players enjoy.
“It’s awesome to be able to do this as a family,” Willie said. “For us, our goal is to get them to understand that this is a family. Sometimes I see these guys more than my wife.
“They see themselves as a family and that’s the biggest thing we try to preach. When you come to Mountain Pointe, you’re a part of our family.”
Like Willie, Hector and Omar also played club soccer growing up. Hector, who is the head coach of the junior varsity program at Mountain Pointe, played for Mesa Community College before embarking on his journey as head coach.
Along with the Pride, he currently coaches Real Salt Lake Soccer Club, one of the premier destinations for talented youth and high-school aged soccer players in Arizona. Omar followed a similar path that ultimately allowed him to end up at Mountain Pointe with Willie, the oldest brother of the group. Miguel has spent the last 20 years coaching goalkeepers, including his son, Nathan, who graduated from Mountain Pointe last May.
With the will to coach running in the family, Nathan has since joined the staff, too. The dynamic of having him return to the program as a coach has been interesting for his former teammates, including Young, who admits he still thinks of him as a player and not in a leadership role.
Nathan said it’s been an adjustment. Especially now being on the other side of stern looks toward players from his brothers and father on the staff. But he feels the opportunity to not only play for them but now coach along with them is a special one. Even if it is a new experience.
“It’s pretty cool,” Nathan said. “Playing for them, it was kind of nerve wrecking because I wanted to perform. Especially with my oldest brother being the head coach. As a coach, it’s a little weird. I give them tips sometimes and they trust me but it’s still so new.”
Mountain Pointe fell just short of a playoff spot last season during a difficult year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Pride are facing more adversity with a young team that plays close in the first half but slips up in the final 40 minutes of play.
So far, the Pride’s only win on the year has come against Skyline at the beginning of the season. But the Molina family of coaches and players recognize the improvement on a daily basis. Their schedule eases up a bit in the back-half of the season, where Young hopes the team can fix simple mistakes to get them back in the win column.
But even through tough times, they stick together. A direct correlation to the family atmosphere instilled by the Pride’s family of coaches.
“I feel grateful,” Young said. “I have friends, but most importantly I have family. I feel like we were accepted into their family and their culture and everything they do. I really enjoy it.
“It’s an enjoyable opportunity to play soccer at Mountain Pointe and I’m grateful to the Molina family for contributing everything they have for this program.”
