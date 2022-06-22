Section 7 basketball tourney returned bigger, better

It’s the premier high school athletics event in Arizona.
Every year it brings numerous high school basketball programs from across the western part of the U.S. and into the Midwest for a four-day showcase. College coaches flock to the Valley to see some of the top talent at Section 7, and it all takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
“What a great experience this must be for these guys to play in,” Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price said. “Such a big environment like this, all the fans get to watch and with all these college coaches lined up, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for sure.”
Since announcing its move to State Farm Stadium, Section 7 has grown exponentially. Last year, just under 200 high schools participated. This year, 231 boys and 18 girls’ teams played on 12 courts placed over top of the concrete floor that is typically covered by the Arizona Cardinals’ game field.
Thursday, June 16, marked the official start of the tournament. Teams were split into 14 brackets on the boys’ side while the girls played in one large tournament.
A cast of all Arizona-based schools kicked off the tournament on its first day. Mountain Pointe’s boys, playing in the Fiesta Bowl Bracket, arguably the toughest of the 12 as it features several national powerhouse programs, started its quest for a tournament title on Friday. All of Mountain Pointe’s games were featured on the two showcase courts, equipped with its own set of bleachers in the middle of the stadium.
Price said it was a unique experience being at the center of the entire tournament. But it’s one that he was thankful to be a part of.
“It’s humbling just thinking about where we were three years back before COVID,” Price said. “We played in the back gym at Apollo (High School). A few short years later we are getting this recognition. The kids have put in a lot of hard work, and we’ve had kids like Jason (Kimbrough) and Zereoue (Williams) lay the foundation that got us to this point.”
The Pride took on a talented Mount Si team from Washington in their first game. Led by seniors Mark Brown, Tru Washington and new transfer Kevin Patton, they dominated their way to an 81-45 win.
Mountain Pointe proved immediately its case as one of the top teams in the state. It’s something Brown and Washington have been chasing since they teamed up as sophomores with the Pride.
“It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a cool experience,” Brown said. “Everybody has a role on this team. We all come together as one and do what we need to do to get it done.”
Section 7 was one of the first major tournaments for Desert Vista with new head coach Obie Tann, freshman playmaker Nico Velez and the rest of the Thunder boys.
Tann came away overall happy with the way his team performed in the tournament. They showed promise and an ability to fight through adversity. The moment didn’t seem too big for them, which will come in handy for most when Tann plans take the team to tournaments of this caliber across the country.
“As we grow as a program, we aren’t going to be just local,” Tann said. “These guys need to experience what it’s like to go outside of the state and experience life in basketball. My job is to make this year fun. I’m excited.”
Tann was impressed with incoming freshman Nico Velez. He showed poise among older players and proved he had the ability to run the Thunder’s offense even at a young age.
“It makes me feel great knowing (Tann) trust me with the ball, trusts me at the point and to be in big games,” Velez said. “It was a little nerve wrecking but once we got in the game we settled down. I’m lucky to play in something like this.”
Several others represented the East Valley at the tournament, including Perry, Highland, Mesquite, Campo Verde, Gilbert and Higley. The field also included Mountain View, Mesa, Desert Ridge, Red Mountain and Dobson.
Queen Creek and Casteel represented the far southeast Valley while Saguaro, Chaparral, Scottsdale Christian, Horizon, Desert Mountain and Rancho Solano represented Scottsdale. Chandler, Hamilton, Basha and Valley Christian represented Chandler.
The girls’ bracket was filled with local talent, most notably Desert Vista which had impressive showings in every matchup. It impressed head coach Dave Williams, who said the team had only been together for a week prior to the tournament.
“I want people to see what we have. I want them to see the structure of this program,” Williams said. “(The players) run this program, I just put the system in. When they’re playing the right way, they’re pretty damn exciting.”
The Thunder went 4-0 in the first two days of the tournament, beating Sunrise Mountain, defending 6A champion Valley Vista, Pinnacle and defending 5A champion Millennium.
The entire roster contributed, including incoming freshman phenom Jerzy Robinson, Eanae Dagons, Shay Ijiwoye and Dylan Swindle. The Thunder players never let the moment get too big for them, even while inside a massive stadium that seats thousands of screaming fans every Sunday during football season.
They liked the attention and the ability to play on a big stage, especially with hundreds of college coaches in attendance on Friday. It was an experience they won’t soon forget and it will help as they move closer to the season.
“I knew this was going to be a fun week. I knew it was going to be fun playing with all my teammates and getting some dubs,” Swindle said. “I think we can be really good. We have really good chemistry so it will be fun.”
