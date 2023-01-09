There’s no denying the fact the Desert Vista boys’ basketball program has dealt with bouts of adversity over the course of the last year.
The school moved on from former coach Jordan Ballard after two seasons. The decision came after he was placed on administrative leave during the 2022 season. Obie Tann, who previously built Sabino’s basketball program in Tucson, was then brought in to lead the team.
After a short stint that lasted most of the summer, the school decided Tann wasn’t the best fit for the program.
Enter Walter Bonner.
The former University of Hawaii player and coach was tabbed in September to be the Thunder’s third coach in two years. It’s an opportunity he is thankful for but knew it would come with some struggles. Especially with a slew of players transferring out of the program before his arrival.
“I don’t know what I missed,” Bonner said. “Some kids left before I got here. But I’m happy with the kids that I have. They are trying to learn and grow, and they compete. When they get out there, even the games we lose they compete.”
Bonner’s experience at all levels of the game stood out among other candidates. He played high school ball in Ohio, where he is from. He went on to star for Hawaii, where he helped lead the Rainbow Warriors to the WAC championship in 1994 and the NCAA Tournament. He went on to play professionally overseas in Finland and China after college.
Once his playing career was over, he began coaching. He led high school programs in California, Ohio and Arizona. He returned to his alma mater to be an assistant and coached at Holy Names University in Oakland.
Now, he’s sharing his experience with a Desert Vista team that is young and inexperienced at the varsity level. But even in his short time with the program, he’s already seeing improvement.
“We’re learning,” Bonner said. “We’ll win some quarters we just have to learn how to finish and win some games. I see them growing leaps and bounds. But it won’t be overnight. We’ve been battle tested.”
Desert Vista’s sudden coaching change brought turmoil to the program. Several returning players from last year transferred out, most of which to prep schools.
Those that remained had no varsity experience. Bonner knew he had his work cut out for him with a group of relatively inexperienced players. But he also enjoyed being able to teach them in a way that would be organic to them.
Despite a rough start to the year, the Thunder have won three straight, two of which on back-to-back days in the McClintock Holiday Shootout. The Thunder, a team with just two seniors, showed maturity and poise in their wins over Arcadia and Dobson.
They moved the ball around, locked down on defense and played arguably their best brand of basketball all season. Freshman Nico Velez has helped lead the way so far this year. He enjoys having the spotlight on him, and he’s created good chemistry with teammates — especially his older brother, Elijah — that is now beginning to pay off on the court.
“We’ve started to find our roles a little bit better,” Velez said. “Everybody’s understanding their role more. We’re moving the ball more and understanding what it takes to be successful.”
Velez knew when he enrolled at Desert Vista to follow Elijah and his other older brother, Isaiah, that he would have a chance to make an impact right away.
A true point guard, he led the team in the starting lineup throughout the summer. The difference now is a lack of experience around him.
Elijah played junior varsity last year as a sophomore. So did all the other starters and reserves on the bench. They’ve had to adjust to the speed of the game at the highest level, and it came against solid programs, some of which will be in contention for a championship later this season.
But Bonner has helped bridge the gap for the players. The game has slowed, and they have become more confident.
“He tries to let us play more. He doesn’t run a lot of sets,” Velez said. “He wants us to just play our game. But when we have to run sets, he knows what to run that will get us open and get our shots. It’s been great.”
Desert Vista had a short break after the Holiday Shootout. It returned to the court Tuesday against Maricopa.
The Thunder know they still have a lot of games ahead that could turn the season around and make a push toward the 6A playoffs, especially with the Open Division likely to take several of the top teams and place it in the tougher tournament.
For now, Bonner is keen on helping his team stay focused on one game at a time. He knows they will continue to improve, win or lose. That’s all he can ask for as a new coach.
“It’s been challenging but at the same time I tell my kids to not make excuses, so I don’t make excuses,” Bonner said. “Every challenge is a learning opportunity. Even if we don’t win, we have an opportunity to learn, an opportunity to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.