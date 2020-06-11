Dreams turned into a reality for recent Mountain Pointe graduate Carson Tucker Wednesday night, as he was selected 23rd overall by the Cleveland Indians in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Tucker, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound shortstop, follows in the footsteps of older brother Cole Tucker, who was drafted out of Mountain Pointe in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 24 overall.
“It is a dream come true,” Tucker said. “When it happened, I couldn’t really believe it but now I'm kind of realizing that it is real. It's pretty crazy. It was a special moment for me and my family.”
Tucker becomes the 14th Mountain Pointe alum to be drafted to the big leagues either right out of high school or college, joining the likes of Joe Mather, C.J. and Kevin Cron, Cole and others. Of course, being drafted one spot ahead of his older brother has already been met with some friendly bickering between the two.
“It's a crazy thing for my family, especially for my parents," Tucker said. “Wherever I got picked, it would have been a special moment. But going a pick higher than my brother, I've got a little bit of bragging rights for the rest of my life. It's funny, me going higher was one of the first things he said to me right after. Everyone kind of gave him a little crap for it.”
Tucker was surrounded by members of his family and close friends when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred read his name in front of a national audience. The announcement was met with cheers and even some tears.
It was met with even more positive reactions on social media as word quickly spread.
“My family started going crazy and I was just crying on the couch,” Tucker said. “There were a lot of different emotions. I had a lot of my close friends there, too, and more came by later on to stop by and say congrats. It was great to have them there and it was a really special moment for all of us.”
Tucker was on the radars of college and pro scouts early on in his prep career. His power at the plate and quick hands and feet from the shortstop position made him an intriguing prospect. He was offered by a slew of major power-5 colleges as a sophomore. As a junior, he committed to the University of Texas and signed last fall.
He made an immediate impact as a freshman on the varsity roster at Mountain Pointe, batting .289 with 10 RBI. He increased his average to .418 as a sophomore and .453 as a junior. He was well on his way for yet another season of improvement in 2020 before the season was suspended then ultimately canceled after schools across the state were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Against Perry on March 5, the Pride’s second-to-last game before the season was canceled, Tucker went 5-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI in front of several professional scouts in attendance.
"I'm so thankful to have this opportunity to represent who I am and the school I come from," Tucker said. "I always looked up to my brothers when they played (at Mountain Pointe) and I always dreamed of playing there. I'm definitely very happy to have been a part of the Mountain Pointe baseball program. It's something I don't take for granted."
Tucker has yet to decide whether he will immediately sign with the Indians or go to Texas to play at least one year of collegiate baseball.
According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, siting the negotiations between league and player’s association officials due to the now shortened 2020 season, Tucker’s signing bonus with Cleveland will be just under $3 million.
He said it's a decision he will make soon.
“It’s something we still have to discuss with my agent and with the team," Tucker said. "When it's all said and done, we will see what happens. I have two really good options and I'll probably make that decision soon.
"Right now, I'm just trying to enjoy the moment."
