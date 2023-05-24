DV alum Matthew Liringis aiming for U.S. Open

Matthew Liringis knew early on he wanted golf to be a part of his life for the long term.
He was a standout golfer for Desert Vista High School, winning the individual state title in the 2012-2013 season as a senior. He had more than 20 college scholarship offers to continue his career.
But as much as colleges wanted him, he came to realize he didn’t want them. So, instead of taking a “traditional” path and playing at the college level, he went pro.
It hasn’t been easy, but Liringis has already proven himself on the course making numerous U.S. Open qualifiers over the course of his career. Now, the 27-year-old is back in the same position again, preparing for another qualifier in hopes of playing with golf’s biggest names in Los Angeles June 15-18.
“Having the opportunity to play with the biggest names, it would definitely be a great experience,” Liringis said. “It would be very cool to learn from them and just go out there and have fun.”
Liringis is waiting on where exactly he will play the U.S. Open qualifier. He submitted a list of his top three choices out of nine total courses across the country.
As it stands, he is on a waiting list for Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. He is also in good standing with Tacoma, Washington.
Though, where he plays his qualifier doesn’t matter too much. He’s confident in his ability and overall thankful for the opportunity. It’s what he has strived for since he became pro after graduating from Desert Vista.
Liringis has qualified for two golf tournaments in his career, both part of the PGA minor tour. In 2018 he played in an event as part of the Web.com Tour. In 2019 he qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour.
He has yet to make his break on big-time tournaments, where he would play alongside some of the world’s best golfers.
It isn’t an easy process to become a professional. Unlike other sports, there are no drafts. Being labeled as a “professional” is very close to just being that, a label. There is no base salary. There are no coaches or trainers, or practice facilities open to him at any time.
Liringis has had to fund this dream himself, with the help of his parents and San Tan Ford, who has become a sponsor helping him with entry fees to tournaments.
He recalls one instance in Nashville where he was attempting to fly out his caddy and best friend, Beau Tribolet, but he only had $700 to his name and still needed a hotel. His parents helped with the cost.
Now, he works at Encanterra Golf Course near Queen Creek, where he trains from time to time along with Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler. He also does ride share services at night to keep up with travel costs for tournaments.
“You’ve gotta have the discipline to practice in between working two jobs and figuring out how to fund this crazy obsession for chasing a little golf ball on a golf course,” Liringis said. “It takes money and time to practice and play.
All those long days and nights practicing and working were worth it when he qualified for the two tournaments.
He said he felt like a star. He had a badge that read, “Player,” which alone felt like a dream. But he quickly learned the PGA goes above and beyond for its players.
Representatives met with him before the start of the first round. He was asked a simple question: “What do you need to be successful this week?”
From new golf balls to club shafts, he was offered it all. Those two instances made all of the stress from traveling and paying his own way worth it.
“It was a really surreal experience,” Liringis said of his first event. “We’re very grateful. Wedges and golf clubs aren’t cheap.”
Liringis will learn where he is assigned to play the qualifier on May 26. He then has just over a week to arrange travel and a hotel stay. Also beginning in June is PGA Tour Canada, which he qualified to be a part of this summer.
But should he make the U.S. Open, he would have to take a break to compete in Los Angeles.
Having the opportunity to play on the tour in Canada is yet another goal Liringis has accomplished in his pro career. He hopes to accomplish another in mid-June.
“All the sacrifices I’ve done, my team has done, it’s been a lot of hardships,” Liringis said. “We got emotional earning the spot in Canada because that’s something we’ve been working toward for eight to 10 years.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.