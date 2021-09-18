Heading into its second game of the season without a win, Desert Vista was desperate following its loss to Perry two weeks ago. The Thunder had an early bye last Friday and were looking to get on track for the rest of the season.
Which is exactly what they did in a 45-7 rout of Mesa Friday night.
First-year head coach Ty Wisdom continues to implement his philosophies onto the football program, one year removed from the Dan Hinds era. Wisdom understands the process of transferring leadership is not always an immediate success.
“There’s a lot of struggles. But I’ll tell you one thing, Dan Hinds has been just phenomenal. He’s a legend at Desert Vista and I bounce ideas off of him all the time, just a huge support,” Wisdom said.
The loss to Perry was ancient history to this squad, and it was apparent they did not want to leave Mesa with another.
The first drive of the game was choppy, check down passes and minimal gains on the ground until a short pass from quarterback Jackson Akins found wide receiver Mekhi Hibbler who broke loose for the contest’s first score.
From the middle of the first quarter until halfway through the second, the Thunder struggled with offensive penalties. Mesa could not move the ball at all, yet Desert Vista seemed to find a way to slow down their own pace of play.
Then the Grubbs show began.
Senior running back Devon Grubbs kicked off his stellar performance with a long touchdown run following a Mesa three-and-out, which settled down the offense after numerous flags on the Thunder.
“Mental mistakes are a big problem we’ve been dealing with, but we’re gonna get that under control,” Grubbs said.
And under control, it was, from then on it was smooth sailing for the Thunder.
Following a surprise onside kick from Desert Vista, the Jackrabbits recovered, and drove down the field to the around the Thunder 20-yard line. But the defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs.
The defender who seemed to have his nose in every tackle was middle linebacker Antonio Delgado. He laid the boom with consistency.
“We wanted to be disciplined, come out give 100 percent and basically destroy them,” said Delgado.
It was the entire defense swarming to the ball every play. The offense benefitted greatly from the field position they received almost every drive. As the final two possessions of the half were finished off by Grubbs via the ground, it brought his touchdown total to three in the first half. It was 29-0 by halftime, and the result was all but decided.
Yet, Desert Vista wasn’t done.
A good opening half return saw the drive start near midfield, and Grubbs pounded away at the Mesa defense until he forced his way into the endzone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the night.
“I couldn’t do it without my line, they’re the first ones up that open the whole,” said Grubbs.
Although he deferred credit for his big night, Grubbs has been a varsity standout since breaking onto the scene as a freshman. Now a dominant senior, the humble running back wants it known his offensive line made his life easier tonight without a doubt, as the big guys up front get to celebrate his four touchdowns and 100-plus yards rushing, too.
Following the second receiving touchdown for Hibbler, the Thunder put it on cruise control. The defense dished out a little more punishment with a safety, and by the end of the game they had only given up seven points.
The Thunder, who improve to 1-1 on the season, struggled last year, going 0-6 in the shortened, pandemic-impacted season.
Delgado mentioned the “fire” that has been burning in them since the end of last season, and each player’s inhibition was on full display the whole game.
“It felt like we were practicing forever,” Wisdom said, which seemed to pay off as he referenced their efficiency Friday night, scoring on four of their first five drives.
“We’re looking to get better each day really,” Wisdom added.
Grubbs commented on the intensity his new coach brings to the table and how it was perceived.
“I wanted to make sure everyone kept an open mind with the accountability and other changes coach Wiz brought with him, and clearly, it’s working.”
