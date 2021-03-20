Tears filled the eyes of players on the Mountain Pointe boys basketball team as they walked off the floor at Mesquite High School Saturday night.
It was the second straight year the Pride had experienced heartbreak in the 6A Conference state championship game. Last year, the loss came at the hands of rival Desert Vista in a game the Pride let get out of hand early. This year, after COVID-19 threatened the season altogether, the sixth-ranked Pride came just one point short of No. 1 Sunnyslope for the state title.
The 63-62 loss will leave more of a lasting impression on head coach Kaimarr Price, but not all in a negative way. To the second-year coach at his alma mater, it’s another step in the right direction for the Mountain Pointe program.
“We’re building toward something great,” Price said. “That was one thing I emphasized to them in the locker room. We have to look at the bad and the good in order to fix mistakes and grow as a team. I think they are beginning to understand that.”
Sunnyslope had rarely been challenged all season, with its only loss having come against Mesa in overtime near the end of the season. The Vikings, led by junior guard Oakland Fort and junior forward Elijah Saunders, overpowered opposing teams both physically and mentally throughout the course of the season.
Saunders, at 6-foot-8 alongside fellow 6-foot-8 senior forward Grady Lewis, presented a matchup nightmare for most of their opponents. That included the Pride, who feature 6-foot-8 senior forward Zereoue Williams and a handful of guards 6-foot-4 and under.
But size advantage didn’t play as big of a role Saturday as it had in the past. Williams held his own in the paint on several occasions, while the speed of Mountain Pointe’s guards forced turnovers and contested shots. But the Pride were out rebounded 43-35 on the night, 15 of those by Sunnyslope on the offensive end.
“They’re a tough team and they pound teams on the glass,” Price said. “When you get 15 extra shot opportunities in a one-point game, that’s everything.”
Both Mountain Pointe and Sunnyslope had a unique ability to pull away late in close games. But neither managed to do that in the finale.
The two teams traded baskets and leads throughout the contest. In the waning moments, four lead changes occurred before Sunnyslope found some breathing room with under a minute to play. Even then, however, Mountain Pointe came storming back.
Senior guard Jason Kimbrough Jr. hit a three-pointer to pull Mountain Pointe within three points with 10 seconds remaining. After a missed free throw by Sunnyslope, sophomore guard Tru Washington’s potentially game-tying three-pointer hit the front of the rim. Sophomore guard Mark Brown tried to create contact and tipped in the missed shot to pull the Pride within one as the final buzzer sounded.
“It’s always the same thing with us, we are the hardest working team and we always will be,” said Kimbrough, who matched Washington with a team-high 16 points. “Some things didn’t go our way but I love this team, I love these dudes. It’s a standard over here that we will always play hard no matter what happens.”
Kimbrough, one of four seniors on Mountain Pointe’s roster, recognized his team’s ability to fight through adversity down the stretch of Saturday’s championship game. It’s a characteristic that has become common with the team the last two seasons.
Just like in 2020, Mountain Pointe was overlooked as a potential title contender after a couple of surprising regular-season losses. But the team remained confident.
They opened the 6A playoffs by beating No. 11 Valley Vista, a young team on the rise. Mountain Pointe then went on to upset third-ranked Perry, avenging a loss earlier in the season before knocking off No. 7 Hamilton in the semifinals.
Price credited both Kimbrough and Williams for building the Pride program into what it is today: a perennial contender. That was the goal Williams set for himself when he chose to return to the court his senior year despite signing a football scholarship with Utah. He wanted the chance at one last run with his team toward a title.
“We still got a trophy and a banner,” said Williams, who had five points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Sunnyslope. “It wasn’t the trophy and banner we wanted, but we got it. As long as we all put everything we had out there I’ll go home happy even though it’s not the right one.”
Just like it did last year, Mountain Pointe will likely enter the 2021-22 season as a favorite yet again. Washington, one of the best players in the 2023 class, is set to return with fellow guard Mark Brown, another top player in the class. Anthony Jaramillo, a junior who saw his season end early after a knee injury, will return along with Tanner Pate, a sharpshooting junior and guard Aidan Price, who found himself in the starting lineup after junior Tomi Stevens suffered an injury.
While finding replacements for Williams and Kimbrough won’t be easy, Price is confident not only in his players, but his ability as a coach to once again chase the program’s first-ever state title.
“We’ll be back,” Price said. “We will definitely be back and we aren’t the (Buffalo) Bills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.