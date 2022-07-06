Ahwatukee track club preparing athletes for regionals

Ahwatukee has become a hotbed for talent in track & field in recent years, most notably at the high school level.
Desert Vista’s track team has long been one of the state’s top programs, while Mountain Pointe has a rich history of producing top athletes and is now back on the rise. The talent pool also extends to the senior age groups, with the Pacemakers led by Clint “Flash” Santoro producing national champions on a yearly basis.
Now, Ahwatukee will start to see an influx of youth talent thanks to AZ Speed.
“This is a passion that I have,” said Stacey Boyd, founder of AZ Speed. “(I’m) just trying to service the community and be a part of the community and bring everyone together. It provides a great opportunity to give back to the community.”
Boyd established AZ Speed as an extension of Field of Speed, his year-round training business that aims to enhance the athleticism of youth so they can perform at their best on the field and track.
Boyd ran track at the junior college level and then at Cal State Long Beach. He currently is an assistant coach at Mountain Pointe and when he isn’t training athletes, he is helping mentor them as the principal at Gateway Community College in Phoenix.
Boyd expected his first year of AZ Speed to be developmental for his athletes. He wanted them to enjoy themselves and prepare to compete at a higher level in the fall. But they exceeded expectations.
Four AZ Speed athletes qualified for the Regional Junior Olympics in El Paso, Texas on July 8-10. One, Aaron Junior, was named an alternate for the 800 and 200-meter runs in the 9-10U division after he placed fifth at the state level in June.
Boyd very quickly realized the talent he has on his hands, and he is excited for the opportunity to show off what his club can do at the regional level.
“The idea was just to come out and develop kids for the first year,” Boyd said. “But it’s amazing to see how far they’ve gotten in such a short time. It’s pretty awesome.”
Boyd’s son, Shayden, is among the four athletes preparing for El Paso. Competing in the 9-10U division, Shayden is the top-ranked sprinter in the state for his age group in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
In a way, he is taking after his brother, Stacey Boyd II, who was a standout sprinter for McClintock and won state championships in 2018 in the 100 and 200.
Shayden said he was excited to compete on a big stage. He spends some of his free time also playing basketball but has put that behind him for now as he aims to make it to nationals in Sacramento in late July.
“Very excited,” said Shayden, who added that he aims to be even better in El Paso than he was in the state competition. “Run faster. I want to try to beat my time, like a 12 (seconds).”
Niko Chattic will compete in the 800-meter 8U boys division in El Paso. He spent most of last week training in San Diego with his father on the beach. He even challenged other kids to races, which he won.
Cammy Kellogg will also run the 800 in the 9-10U girls division. Kellogg comes from an athletic family. Her older brother Kayden will play football, basketball and run track at Higley in the fall.
Along with track, she also rides horses and plays soccer.
Horse riding is her favorite sport for now. She said she enjoys feeling in control while with her horse Chino. But she’s excited for what her future holds in track and is looking forward to competing in El Paso on a big stage. She’s also excited for a potential reward from her parents.
“It’s very exciting,” Kellogg said. “I want to make a score that was higher than my last one. I want to stay in the top four. I think if I do well, I can convince my mom to get me a ferret. They’re just fun to play with.”
Jessie Young, the oldest of the group at 12 years old, initially thought her future would only involve basketball at Leading Edge Academy in Gilbert. But then she began throwing shot put and fell in love.
Boyd said her progression in the field event has been a surprise, as she has quickly become one of the best in the state in the 13-14U age group for girls. Like her teammates, she is excited for the opportunity to compete at regionals. Though, she knows her competition will be tough.
“I just try to try my best,” Young said. “I threw (9-feet) in my last competition so if I can throw a 10 or 11, that would help me qualify for the next one. That would make me very excited, I would be very happy. So would my family.”
It’s not just Young that Boyd has been impressed with this season. All the athletes – including those who didn’t qualify – showed a large amount of improvement in their first season.
Boyd and Malia Austin, who is the records specialist at Mountain Pointe and business manager for AZ Speed, aim to build the club into a powerhouse that feeds into both Ahwatukee high schools in the years to come. They both expect the club to grow for the next season, which will begin in October.
But for now, the goal is to have all four athletes qualify for nationals.
“I’m very excited and a very proud coach,” Boyd said. “The cool thing about it is they all have the opportunity to qualify. The expectation is they do.”
Those interested in joining AZ Speed or making a tax-deductible donation can contact azspeedtrackclub@yahoo.com or Austin directly at 520-975-2708.
