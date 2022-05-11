Both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe football programs took major steps forward during the 2021 season. The two were coming off arguably one of the worst seasons for either program in 2020, coupled with the pandemic that forced them to play eight and six games, respectively. The Pride’s only win that year was against the Thunder, who were winless for the first time ever.
But 2021 brought a new culture and mindset for Mountain Pointe. For Desert Vista, it brought the same under then-head coach Ty Wisdom.
Now this year with Nate Gill taking over the program after building Sierra Linda into a 4A contender, there’s a renewed sense of excitement and lofty expectations for the Thunder program. It’s all the same for the Pride.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be around the guys and be in a place with rich tradition and culture,” Gill said. “It’s a place where it means a little bit more. It’ll take some time for guys to get acclimated to the way we play and the standards and expectations we have. But they’re excited.”
Gill was hired in January after Desert Vista announced it had parted ways with one-and-done head coach Ty Wisdom. There was a sense of nervousness in the community after the two parted ways, especially given Wisdom’s ability to take the Thunder and turn it from a winless program to one that was able to host a playoff game in such short order.
But now months after Gill has arrived on campus and much of that excitement has returned and continues to build.
Gill prides himself on being a coach for his players. He wants them to succeed. He wants them to understand that little things on and off the field like being uniform with cleats and socks will go a long way under the lights. It’s that same mindset he instilled at Sierra Linda that allowed the Bulldogs to go 8-2 last season, their best in school history.
He’s also built relationships with college coaches and has already catered to many big-name schools on Desert Vista’s campus. The players recognize his goal for them extends beyond winning games, but a championship is still at the forefront of all their minds.
That has allowed them to grow close the past few months.
“Coach Gill has been doing a great job meeting with parents, meeting with us and making us comfortable,” Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado said. “We’re starting a little later than last year but no matter what we will get it done.”
Delgado is one of the senior leaders Gill will rely on this season. He had a stellar junior year, capping it off with a game-clinching tackle against Mountain Pointe in overtime.
He’s been one of the many players that have texted with Gill on a daily basis. At times, it’s to simply catch up on their day. Mostly, it’s been Delgado begging to get on the field before their scheduled start date last week.
Now in the second week of spring ball, the Thunder have begun to build chemistry as an offense. The whole offensive line will be new this season, but key players like Braxton Thomas return at quarterback along with Christian Clark at running back.
Gill believes the two will become one of the most dynamic duos in the state. He believes Clark, specifically, will be a major recruit after this season.
“We know what we are capable of,” Clark said. “We are just going to build on what we did last year. Everybody is eager.”
Clark, along with Delgado and Thomas, have lofty expectations for the upcoming season. Some of that extends from the community that thrives when the Desert Vista football program is in contention for a title.
And this season, they feel they have the pieces to compete. Now, it’s time to put it all together during the next week-and-a-half of spring practices and showcases.
“Everyone is going to be flying around,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be exciting
to watch.”
Coming off their first playoff appearance in two seasons, the players at Mountain Pointe are hungry for more success.
They have attacked the weight room this off-season, gathering both at the school and outside of it to get bigger, faster and stronger for what they hope will be a breakout season.
They’ve grown closer than teams in the past, but Lauer credits some of the seniors from this past season for showing the younger players the ropes and what it feels like to win. He believes that will carry over to spring with Mountain Pointe now in its first week.
“We are getting to phase two of our program moving into spring, giving them an opportunity to finally touch a ball,” Lauer said. “We don’t want it to move too quickly and burn them out. But we felt we’ve done well with the track phase, the lifting phase and now they get to see what their changes look like on the field.”
The Pride started a week after their Ahwatukee counterpart due to a large influx of football players running track this spring. One in particular, Jhaylin Palmer, will be competing for a title in the 100-meter sprint.
But the players are eager to get back on the field. They felt they could have accomplished something special last season but fizzled toward the end. They want redemption, they’re hungry for it.
“We have different goals,” Mountain Pointe quarterback Chris Arviso said. “Last year, we wanted to make playoffs. This year, we want to go beyond that. The intensity is going to be high. Everyone is ready to get back on the field.”
Arviso returns for his second straight full season as the starting quarterback at Mountain Pointe. He came on strong in the second half of his sophomore season after he sat out five games due to transfer.
As a junior, he led the Pride to the playoffs. Now, he is aiming higher. He knows the expectations are high amongst his teammates. They want to put Mountain Pointe back on the map for football. And they believe they have the talent to do it.
Along with Arviso, Jay’len Rushing returns as the lead back this season. He was a nightmare for opposing defenses alongside senior Amire Williams, as the duo became one of the best one-two punches in the state.
Like Arviso, Rushing is eager to get going with spring ball. He’s also among the many football players running track. But he’s become stronger and faster this off-season, and he’s ready to put that to work.
“It’s different,” Rushing said. “Everyone is working harder. Everyone is pushing weight. It’s a totally different environment here, especially in the weight room. We believe we can win. We don’t have the same attitude.”
Izaac Patterson has also taken this time away from the field seriously. The leading tackler on the Pride last season, he hopes for a breakout year for himself and team.
They have all the confidence in the world to become a dominant presence in the East Valley and Ahwatukee. Now, it’s time to put them to the test.
“Our coaches keep us motivated to keep going, to keep working,” Patterson said. “We’re real excited. Everybody is.”
