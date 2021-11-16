Shawn O’Connell, who spent the last 18 years leading the Desert Vista high school swim program, has stepped down as head coach, school Athletic Director David Klecka announced Tuesday.
His resignation comes a week after leading the Thunder boys to a state championship, edging Chaparral in the final relay race to capture the trophy by two points. The title also comes a year after O’Connell led the Thunder to a runner-up finish in 2020.
During his 18-year stretch, O’Connell also led the Thunder girls to two state titles, the latest in 2016.
“He’s put a lot of time into this program and being the first-year athletic director – I’ve been here four years – I feel bad I didn’t know about the inner workings of our swim program,” Klecka said. “I went to three swim meets. The machine he has in place, I don’t care what sport it is. It was impressive to see how he ran his practices, how he ran his meet days, and the time he put into it outside.
“I think this was his plan all along regardless of winning the state championship.”
Klecka said O’Connell informed him of his decision to step down last week but made it official with his team Monday night. His swimmers were disappointed but understood.
O’Connell told Klecka he wanted to step away in order to focus on his young family. Klecka praised him for the decision, calling him a “great coach but a better man.”
“I think he felt like it was a good time,” Klecka said. “It’s a huge loss. You don’t replace him. You just hope you can bring someone on that can keep the program where it’s at.”
Desert Vista’s search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to Klecka. He admitted replacing O’Connell will be difficult. But he left the Thunder swim program in a good place.
As many as 10 Desert Vista’s top swimmers from this year’s boys’ state title team will return next season, including Ryne Davenport, Caleb Stanley and Tres Mungia, three of the four members of the 400-yard freestyle relay that helped the Thunder capture the title. Mungi also won gold in the 100-yard breastroke and placed second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Stanley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.
“Like any coach, if something would’ve happened where the lost the championship by half a point, maybe he would’ve come back,” Klecka said. “But how it ended, that was perfect. It’s a storybook ending. What a way to go out, you have to win the relay to win the championship.
“This is such a solid program that I look forward to seeing who is interested.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.