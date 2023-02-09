Marcel Shipp was content coaching his son’s youth flag football team.
Having been in the game as both a player and coach at the highest level, it brought a sense of freshness to the former Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans running back. Then he met Aaron Frana.
The Mountain Pointe athletic director, whose son also played on the team, approached Shipp with an opportunity to coach running backs for the Pride varsity football program. The two met with head coach Eric Lauer ahead of the 2021 season and he joined the staff.
Mountain Pointe’s backfield then became one of the best in the state.
“It’s been a personal challenge going from dealing with grown men providing for their families to kids who really don’t know what’s going on in the real world,” Shipp said. “But I’ve been blessed to have these hardworking guys and a great coaching staff. It’s made the transition easier.”
Senior Jay’len Rushing and juniors Christian Clark and Randle Parker were shy to admit they had to look up Shipp’s resume.
Some players on the team knew who he was immediately, but others didn’t. Upon researching him and all he had accomplished at the highest level, the three backs were eager to absorb any knowledge he provided.
“I think they all knew what they were great at,” Shipp said. “There was no, ‘I’m the guy.’ It worked well because – I give credit to all three of those guys – they made it a lot easier.”
Each player brought their own style of play. Parker was the speedster of the group, one who could break away from defenders. Rushing was the bruiser, planting would-be tacklers into the ground.
Clark has proven to be a combination of the two. He has speed to break away when needed but also the strength to lower his shoulder and run through opposing players.
Perhaps one of the best characteristics of the three, however, was their unselfishness. When deciding which of the three would start a series or take on a certain play, they played rock, paper, scissors. Even on the sideline during games.
“The rock, paper, scissors thing, that just came out of nowhere,” Rushing said. “Nobody told us to do that. Nobody told us to choose who goes out there. It’s just different. It’s like a good feeling that I’m going to take with my next team.”
Rushing’s journey as a Mountain Pointe back began with a heartfelt message to Lauer ahead of the 2020 season. He acknowledged that he wasn’t working as hard as he should to prepare for the varsity level but vowed to make a change.
He told Lauer in a text that he was set on proving he could play running back at Mountain Pointe, which boasts a long list of players who excelled at the position and went on to the next level. Rushing upheld his promise and led the team with over 1,100 yards on the ground last season.
He had Division I offers but signed with Washburn, a Division II school he felt at home at while on his visit. He’s no longer worried about not taking a D1 path. Shipp helped him realize that no matter where he goes, he can make a name for himself.
“He gave me confidence,” Rushing said of Shipp. “I was in my head too much. I would see somebody else get the offers or somebody else get a ranking and I would just think, ‘Dang.’ But he reminded me that I haven’t really touched the field for real yet.
“He put that confidence in me. That’s more than any of the drills could really do.”
Rushing’s work ethic quickly rubbed off on Clark and Parker. The two finished last season with 1,000 all-purpose yards. Between the three they accounted for more than 3,000 yards of offense.
Schools have started to take notice.
Since January, Clark has been offered by more than 20 Division I programs. Most from the Power Five conferences, including Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee from the SEC, as well as Penn State, Michigan State, USC, Oregon and Texas from the Big 10, Big 12 and PAC-12.
Parker was offered by New Mexico State, but that is just the beginning of his recruitment. Those are conversations he’s had with Parker. And Parker trusts him.
“I struggled with confidence coming up from freshman football to varsity,” Parker said. “Hearing it from somebody that has actually been in the league … like, ‘Oh, yeah, you can be a Division I back.’ It just shows you, like, OK. He knows what he’s talking about.”
The chemistry and bond formed between the three players and Shipp has only grown since the end of his second season with the Pride.
The three backs hangout in the weight room and on the field. All three will run track in the spring, just like Shipp did when he was in high school. He constantly tells them they have to keep working, and expectations have only grown with the amount of attention they have received.
But they’re up for the challenge. Each back has big dreams. Rushing hopes to use Washburn as a jumping off point to the NFL. Clark and Parker have the same aspirations. They thought they knew what it would take to get there before Shipp, but with him they realize how truly difficult it is. Though not impossible.
Shipp has helped change the culture of the Mountain Pointe football program. He’s helped change the careers of all three running backs as they will all go on to play college ball.
And for that, they’re thankful.
“It means the world because he’s coached NFL backs. He knows what an NFL back looks like,” Clark said. “He treats us like NFL running backs because he knows what we’re capable of. He knows the destination we can get to.
“It makes you work even harder. It makes you know, ‘I can really do this.’”
