It’s not often a program the caliber of Mountain Pointe’s is looked at as an underdog when the baseball season rolls around.
The Pride have produced countless college baseball players and several others who have made it to the big leagues. They have talent every year. But in the last two especially, they’ve been written off as a team on a rebuild.
Much of that stemmed from losing current Cleveland Indian Carson Tucker and Arizona State slugger Ethan Long to graduation in 2020. And while still very young with just five seniors on the roster this season, the Pride still plan to make an impact on the diamond.
But they’re doing it quietly.
“People hear Mountain Pointe, and they automatically think, ‘Oh, it’s Mountain Pointe. They don’t have the same team they had a couple years ago,” senior infielder Carlos Vega said. “I love that. I love being overlooked.”
The last two years were rough for the Pride. In 2020, with Tucker and Long, as well as several other talented seniors, they figured to make a run at the state title before they ended their high school careers. But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans as the season was canceled by the Arizona Interscholastic Association in March.
Last year, with the pandemic still in full swing, teams were forced to play a shortened schedule. That meant no tournaments, no preseason games and they had to immediately jump into power-point games. Mountain Pointe wasn’t as young as it is now but there were some struggles.
But most of that stemmed from not playing a high school game in well over a year. The Pride lost 13 seniors from last year’s team. Former head coach JJ Sferra stepped down, opening the door for Mountain Pointe grad and longtime assistant Max Pincus to take over.
When school Athletic Director Aaron Frana presented him with the opportunity, he couldn’t turn down the offer.
“I wanted to get after it,” Pincus said. “I started making phone calls to put our staff together. I’m here to do what is best for the Mountain Pointe baseball program. I’ve been around it since I was 4 years old. I want what’s best for the program and I want to do what is best for these kids.”
Pincus’ longtime connection with the school has helped create one-of-a-kind opportunities for Mountain Pointe players.
It’s a common occurrence for them to come out to the field for practice and see it being occupied by big leaguers taking batting practice during the offseason. Especially this year with the players and MLB owners not being able to agree on a collective bargaining agreement until March 10, pro ball players utilized the field for a longer duration.
Players like Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder and Mountain Pointe alum Cole Tucker frequent the field along with fellow alum and current Philadelphia Phillies infielder Scott Kingery, along with many others. Tucker and Kingery have also taken time to speak with the Mountain Pointe players on a few occasions at practices.
Some current Pride players have even gone as far as playing in the field while the big leaguers are at the plate.
“We just want to be as good as them,” senior pitcher Jesse Kaphing said. “We work as hard as we can just like they did to win and get to that point. It’s really fun to see them work on their craft and see how serious they take it.”
Kaphing has stepped into an ace role on the mound for Mountain Pointe this season. On March 9 against Highland, he pitched a complete game in the Pride’s 6-2 victory over the Hawks.
Pincus said having a pitcher of his caliber with the ability to go the distance takes pressure off some of the younger players in the bullpen. And his ability to limit an opposing offense opens it up for players like Vega and junior California-Berkeley Commit Carter Bailey.
Vega, a Cochise College signee, is leading the team this season with a .435 batting average and 6 RBI. Bailey has a .280 average with 5 RBI to start the season.
Aside from some of its senior leaders, Bailey has seen himself step up into that role with the junior class and those below him, which includes a talented group of underclassmen led by sophomore shortstop Cole Rogers.
Like Vega, Bailey enjoys the underdog role Mountain Pointe has had the last couple of seasons. He sees it as an opportunity to step up and lead his team to shock others.
Despite a 3-5 start to the season as of Friday, March 12, all three players remain confident they’ll find their footing and make a run to the postseason. It won’t come easy with a tough schedule ahead, but they feel their chemistry as a team on and off the field is stronger than in the past.
They believe that will help them in the long run as the season progresses.
“Every practice we are getting food or just hanging out,” Bailey said. “We just continue to build that chemistry. We’re a big Christian group so we pray to God a lot. We just need to continue to have the same mindset we have, and we will be successful from there.”
