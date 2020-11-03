The Desert Vista football program has canceled its game Friday against Chandler as a result of COVID-related issues in the program, school Athletic Director said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
As a result, the team will enter a two-week quarantine. Eubanks wrote in the email he hopes the team will be able to return to practice on Thursday, Nov. 12 to begin preparing for the Tukee Bowl against Mountain Pointe on Nov. 20.
Desert Vista has a bye week on Nov. 13.
“We are unable to play regularly scheduled games at both the Varsity and JV levels for the next two weeks, including Chandler HS on 11/6,” Eubanks wrote. “The team will be able to return in full on 11/12 in preparation for the last game of the season vs Mountain Pointe.”
This is the second known instance of COVID-19 within the Desert Vista program since the start of the pandemic in March. One player contracted the virus when summer workouts first began in June. However, due to the protocols set forth by the Tempe Union High School District and Desert Vista’s athletic training staff, only nine other players and the coach for that specific cohort were required to quarantine.
No other players or the coach presented symptoms of the virus and the team returned to normal phased-in activities.
Desert Vista becomes the latest football program to have to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Notre Dame Prep was forced to cancel its next two games due to a case within the program. Last Thursday, Perry entered a two-week isolation after 35 players were deemed as close contacts to a positive case within the program.
Chaparral was forced to cancel its first three games of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to two positive cases in the program earlier this month. Desert Ridge canceled its contest against Red Mountain last Friday and against Basha this week due to cases. Horizon canceled its games against Saguaro and Maricopa as a result of positive cases.
Earlier in the season, both Arete Prep and Gilbert Christian canceled a game due to a positive case. Cactus Shadows in Surprise and a slew of other West Valley schools have also canceled games as of late.
According to Tempe Union’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated on a weekly basis to show the amount of active infections within each high school, there are seven known cases at Desert Vista. The district as a whole reports 18 on-campus cases, 11 of which among students and seven with staff.
