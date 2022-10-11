Mountain Pointe’s student body had plenty to celebrate last Thursday night.
Not only did the football program power its way to a 63-35 win over rival Desert Vista in the Ahwatukee Bowl, but Pride students also showed their love for the community by winning the second annual Super Food Bowl, which runs in conjunction with the rivalry game each year.
It’s the second year in a row Mountain Pointe won the friendly competition with its rival, which was established two years ago to benefit Ahwatukee families in need.
“I’m excited to see our kids do something super positive for the community they may not even live in,” said Sarah Portle, one of the organizers of the Super Food Bowl at Mountain Pointe. “A lot of our kids come from out of Mountain Pointe’s boundaries. But the fact that these kids were so invested in doing something to help the community, it makes my heart happy.”
The Super Food Bowl kicked off on Sept. 14 and ran until Sept. 29, the day of the Ahwatukee Bowl. Donation bins were set up at various businesses thanks to help from the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, and at both schools.
Representatives, including football players from each team, came together to film a commercial for the second straight year that was played at both schools. Portle, who is also the school nurse at Mountain Pointe, said that along with posters and other fun initiatives helped get the student body involved.
In total, Mountain Pointe collected 1,504 items, which equates to about .84 items per student at the school. Desert Vista collected 996 items. Together, the 2,500 items of various foods – mostly Thanksgiving goods – will be used to create more than 200 boxes for families.
Portle said if any items are missing, Student Community Outreach and
Larry Thomas Youth Development have agreed to step in and supplement any missing items to make sure each box is filled equally.
“Seeing the excitement on these families faces, was great,” Portle said. “We took the stress away from families wondering what they are going to feed their families for the holiday.”
The winner of the Super Food Bowl was announced at halftime of the rivalry game. Tempe Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil was joined on the field by Mountain Pointe Prinicipal Tomika Banks, Portle and student representatives. Desert Vista Principal Stacy White and student representatives were present as well.
When Mendivil announced Mountain Pointe as the winner, there was a roar from the Pride student section. Portle said it was a special moment, as it was the climax to what was a special two-week period in which the entire Mountain Pointe community came together to support community members in need.
“I was blown away by the reaction from the students,” Portle said. “The kids went crazy and that was amazing to see. We really did a lot of work to involve the kids and I think they felt it. I think they felt they were really a part of it this year.”
Even with the competition over, Portle is already looking ahead to next year. She’s confident Mountain Pointe can go for a three-peat.
“We’re gonna do it,” Portle said. “We’re so excited and the students are excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.