Desert Vista junior Lauren Ping, one of the top runners in the country let alone the state, was named on Monday, Jan. 24 the Gatorade Arizona Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
It’s the third straight year Lauren has received the honor, which recognizes athletes for their high standards of academic excellence and strong character on and off the field. The honor comes after she has captured the Division I individual title in the fall and helped the Thunder finish second overall at the state meet.
She is nominated for the national award from Gatorade, which will be presented in February.
“It’s really exciting to be able to win the Arizona Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year for the third year in a row,” Lauren said in a direct message. “I am also very blessed to have stayed healthy and consistent these past three years. I have amazing teammates and coaches who support me.”
Ping has been electric since she stepped foot on campus at Desert Vista as a freshman. She ran alongside her older sister, Grace, who went on to continue her career at Oklahoma State.
Megan Ping, Desert Vista’s head girls’ cross country coach and Lauren and Grace’s mother, said they always enjoyed running alongside one another, especially at the high school level. It added a little bit of extra motivation to Lauren, who Megan said has always been motivated on her own to succeed.
To see her be honored yet again and nominated for Gatorade’s national award speaks dividends to her work ethic, according to Megan.
“She is a very hard worker, and she definitely doesn’t let it go to her head,” Megan said. “She continues to work hard in zero hour – we do strength and conditioning with Doug Christofis – so she works hard there and in cross training. She still has higher goals for herself.
“She’ll be proud of herself and excited and then move on to the next thing.”
Along with her state-championship run last fall, Lauren placed first at the Desert Twilight Festival and Peaks Invitational back in September and went on to win the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships in 17:15.3. She also placed fifth at the Eastbay West Regional Championships and 22nd at the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships.
She hopes to be able to secure a fourth straight honor from Gatorade next fall.
“It is one of my goals and would be an honor to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the fourth time,” Lauren said. “In order to win the award again, I would have to continue to put in hard work, improve and stay healthy.”
But for now, Lauren’s next goal involves more personal records on the track, where she takes her distance running skills to the spring and has been just as dominant.
She was a part of the 4x800-meter Thunder relay team that won gold last year. She also won individual titles in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Desert Vista placed third as a team last spring.
She hopes to maintain that same level of success. “My main goals this track season are to win state again,” Lauren said. “(Then) to go onto the national track meets and win those as well.”
