The summer circuit, which involved the premier Section 7 tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, allowed the Desert Vista High School basketball team to showcase its returning talent to this year’s roster.
The Thunder advanced to the championship game in their respective bracket at Section 7, beating teams from out of state in the process. It put the rest of Arizona on notice that the Thunder, just two years removed from their state championship season, were once again contenders.
Then, the roster was decimated by transfers.
“People still think highly of the guys we have, which I brought up to them,” Desert Vista head coach Jordan Ballard said. “But I would also be mad, mad that some of those guys bolted for another opportunity somewhere else. But at the same time, that opens up the door for some other guys. They always asked for an opportunity and now they have it.
“We can’t control which guys want to leave but we as a staff want to coach the guys who want to be here.”
Standout forward Terrance Dixon Jr. left the program shortly after Section 7. He transferred out of state but has since returned and is now enrolled at Bella Vista Prep, a school in Scottsdale with a national basketball team. Tayan Thompson, another forward who figured to be a starter this season, moved out of state. Brandon Trilli, a guard who emerged as a playmaker for the Thunder as a sophomore, moved out of state.
Andrew King, Desert Vista’s Division I guard previously committed to Temple, left the program just weeks before the season. He joined Dixon and former Desert Vista standouts Marcus Wady and Dasean Lecque at Bella Vista.
The departure of those players, while unfortunate, has now allowed younger players to step up in their absence. It’s also allowed seniors like Daylyn Martin, Hayden Engel and Isaiah Velez to step up as leaders of the team.
“I feel like there’s more pressure on us, and I’m fine with that,” Martin said. “I just have to push my teammates to make them better and put them on our level with us. We just have to have some of these new guys step up. They can’t be scared. They have to be ready to come in and ball. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball.”
Desert Vista opened the season on Nov. 30 with a 27-point win over South Mountain. Martin led the team with 20 points. Engel had 13 and Velez had 10. Jio Tapia, a senior, had 11 points for Desert Vista in the win.
The Thunder are eager to prove they still belong in the championship conversation, and the comradery between Ballard, his staff and the players will be what helps them obtain their goal.
Last year, Ballard had the interim tag as head coach. He also shared those duties with Desert Vista alum Bryant St. Cyr. Ballard, who obtained his bachelor’s degree this summer, was offered the position on a full-time basis.
Having that continuity is what helped the Thunder find a magnitude of success in the summer circuit. And it’s what set the bar high with expectations for the team heading into fall camp. Even now, though, with virtually three players with significant varsity experience, the team is confident. And most of that stems from its leaders who are eager to guide the team in a positive direction.
“This is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Engel said. “I’ve been at the varsity level since my freshman year and me and (Martin) have been wanting to be looked at as the leaders for a while now. We lost a few players but with this roster we are a close-knit group.
“If we just play the right way and play as a team, we can definitely manke some noise.”
The road for Desert Vista won’t be easy.
The Thunder lost to a tough Basha team last Friday. They also will face a tough Valley Vista team, rival Mountain Pointe – another 6A contender – twice this season along with a rising Highland team. Desert Vista will also see last year’s champion Sunnyslope and a Desert Ridge team that always seems to be in the playoff mix.
But Ballard and his players embrace the challenge of the season. Afterall, they were counted out in 2020, too, but managed to make the playoffs as the No. 12 seed. It took Liberty to score 102 points to beat the Thunder in the first round. Desert Vista scored 94 points that night.
Now they hope to replicate some of that success and more this season.
“We don’t want to rely on just one or two guys to score all of our points for us this year,” Ballard said. “We know we have six or seven that can all put up 10 points per game. And we want them to do that.
“We are building something here. We think if we can put it all together, we can make it something special.”
