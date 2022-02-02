It took overtime to decide the winner of the first game in an annul two-part series between Ahwatukee rivals Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista last Friday.
Wednesday at Mountain Pointe High School, the second meeting of the season appeared to be trending in the same direction. But clutch free throws down the stretch for the Pride were the difference as Mountain Pointe came away with a 70-63 victory over Desert Vista.
“We wanted to use our athleticism and get passing lanes,” Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price said. “We want to try not to gamble but take smart risks. We knew we had to play well in transition and play fast.”
The scare last week forced Mountain Pointe to adjust its game plan heading into Wednesday’s meeting. Price focused on his team’s energy on the defensive side of the court. He knew with junior guard Tru Washington leading the way, the scoring would come with defensive stops.
But the Pride struggled to put Desert Vista away.
The two teams were tight throughout the first two quarters with players trading baskets on both ends. Washington led the charge scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first half.
Mountain Pointe junior guard Mark Brown, who missed several games with an injury and returned this week, provided a spark off the bench as he continues to work his way toward being 100 percent. A quiet first half turned into 13 total points when they mattered most down the stretch.
“I just had to come out here and bring energy,” Brown said. “I know that’s what they missed when I was out but they still got the job done. We came out here with the mindset to play hard all game and play all four quarters. We knew we had to come out here with a lot more energy.”
The Thunder kept it close with the Pride in the first two quarters of play thanks in large part to a career outing for senior Hayden Engel. The 6-foot-2 forward found himself as one of the leaders on the floor for the Thunder alongside senior point guard Isaiah Velez, who also picked up some slack in the absence of leading scorer Daylyn Martin.
The two combined for 22 points while also creating open shot opportunities for teammates and Mountain Pointe turnovers on the defensive end.
Desert Vista quickly found itself in a double-digit hole in the second half when the Pride hunkered down on defense. It led to several fast break opportunities for Mountain Pointe with which it took advantage.
But in the fourth quarter trailing by 12, Desert Vista’s shooters caught fire. Senior Trent Murray hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim Mountain Pointe’s lead to five. But even as senior Aidan Price and Washington quickly built it back to 11 with buckets of their own, the Thunder never surrendered.
Another 3-pointer by Murray, followed by one from senior Jio Tapia quickly put Desert Vista within striking distance at just a two-point deficit with under a minute to play. But with the Thunder forced to foul, junior Aiden Price and senior guard Tanner Pate were sent to the free throw line where they connected on all of their attempts to put the game out of reach.
“We can play around and have fun but when it’s time to lock in, we lock in,” Washington said of his team’s ability to keep Desert Vista at bay. “We knew we had to get the win.”
The loss is the tenth straight for Desert Vista, however most have come within 10 points or less. At No. 21 in the latest 6A rankings, the Thunder remain at risk of slipping out of a play-in game. That makes their four remaining games against Corona del Sol (twice), Rincon and Desert Ridge pivotal to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Mountain Pointe, meanwhile, appears to be cruising into the playoffs as one of the top seeds. The Pride currently sit at No. 3 in 6A with their only loss to Perry back in December.
At this point of the season, Price puts most of the pressure on his players to perform. They choose not to call many timeouts in preparation for a situation deep in the playoffs where that isn’t an option and they’re attempting to keep their season alive.
But the depth this Pride team has gives him that confidence to let them play out tough situations and find ways to win — much like what transpired Wednesday night and last Friday against Desert Vista.
“I think we have a solid 10 players we can put in a final four game for a couple of minutes at a time right now,” Price said. “That’s something we are comfortable with and something we haven’t had. That’s promising.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.