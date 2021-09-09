One of the main goals for Desert Vista’s players entering the 2021 football season was to prove they had improved since last season.
They were determined to end a seven-game losing streak – all six games last season and the playoff loss in 2019.
But while the Thunder had several chances to pull away from Perry last Thursday in their season opener, mistakes got in their way.
Despite showing improvement in all facets of the game, the team fell short in a come-from-behind effort, losing 35-28.
“The more disciplined team won, and that starts with me,” Desert Vista head coach Ty Wisdom said. “The little things … I mean we had five fall starts because our receivers couldn’t get lined up. We had two unsportsmanlike(s) (penalties) and two of them were touchdowns. Those are things we have to get fixed and at the end of the day that starts with me.”
Desert Vista’s offense got off to a hot start, scoring on its first two possessions. Junior quarterback Jackson Akins led the Thunder down field through the air while senior Devon Grubbs and sophomore Christian Clark led the ground game.
Clark capped off the Thunder’s first drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. After a quick score from Perry, Grubbs broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown run.
A four-year starter at the varsity level, Grubbs looked like his old self after battling injuries the last two seasons. The Northern Arizona commit rushed 17 times for a game-high 180 yards. He had the one rushing touchdown but caught another – a 16-yard shovel pass – from Akins for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Wisdom credited the offensive line for opening holes for Grubbs and Clark and for protecting Akins, who completed 8 of his 19 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns – the first to senior out-of-state transfer Mekhi Hibbler for 25 yards and the second to Grubbs.
“Our offensive line played tremendous. I’m going to be honest, way better than we thought,” Wisdom said.
Visibly frustrated, Wisdom pointed to several miscues and an overall “lack of discipline” as the Thunder’s downfall.
In the third quarter while leading 21-14, Desert Vista stalled when the offense was forced to punt. But a high snap gave Perry the ball inside the Thunder 30. Perry capitalized with a score to pull within a point.
On Desert Vista’s next possession, a fumble lost on the snap to Akins was recovered by Perry and led to a touchdown.
A short kick return followed by penalties backed Desert Vista to its own 6-yard line. But a wide receiver screen to Hibbler put the Thunder on Perry’s side of the 50. Even then, however, they couldn’t capitalize. Perry scored two drives later to ice the game.
Puma head coach Preston Jones could hardly contain his excitement when the buzzer sounded. After going through the handshake line at the 50, he jumped into the arms of his players.
Like Desert Vista, Perry went winless last season and lost two games due to quarantine. He relied heavily on his quarterbacks, Colter Brown and Gavin Reetz.
Brown, stat wise, had the better game. He had 20 total carries for 108 yards and a touchdown — a one-yard walk into the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the Pumas up two scores late in the fourth. Brown also completed 8 of his 13 pass attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
“This means a lot. I mean, we didn’t get a win last year and we fought the same battles everyone else did,” Jones said. “There’s no excuse for that but it felt good because we really work our kids hard.”
Desert Vista will have next week off before it faces Mesa Sept. 17. Wisdom vowed to fix the mistakes made against Perry during that time, even if it involves pulling freshmen up to the varsity level.
“I don’t usually like to have my bye week this early in the season but with this team, I’m glad we do,” Wisdom said.
“We are going to get this fixed. I know how to win. The biggest thing is we
are going to get guys in there who want to win.”
