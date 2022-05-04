Thailee Jones would often arrive at Akimel A-al Middle School in Ahwatukee well before the rest of her classmates.
Often, it would be an hour or more before classes began as she and her father, Terry, left their home in Maricopa early so she could be dropped off while on his way to work. But to her, it was worth it. Akimel was where she wanted to be. It’s where current Desert Vista junior pitcher Jocelyn Briski, an Alabama commit, told her she should go when they first met on the softball field.
Jones knew she wouldn’t play directly with Jocelyn due to the age difference, but she looked up to her. Briski, who from day one in club shined on the mound and has continued to do so for the Thunder, saw something in Jones.
And it didn’t take long for others to see it, too.
“She’s just incredible,” Akimel coach Barbara Mallory said. “We probably held her back because she’s so good that it’s almost … she’s steps ahead of everybody else. She is going to be amazing wherever she goes.”
Jones first expressed to Terry her desire to pitch when she was 5 years old. It came as a bit of a surprise to her father that she wanted to jump so quickly to arguably one of the toughest positions in the game.
But he obliged.
She was a natural. Terry described a club game when she was younger where the opposing team was yelling from the dugout to distract her on the mound. But the second the ball left her hand, there was silence.
“They were surprised by how hard she threw,” Terry said. “Knowing she plays up when she plays club ball and is striking out girls that are already juniors and senior in high school, it’s amazing for me to witness. Watching her, to me, it’s been amazing.
“It’s a dream as a parent to watch your kids be successful. She’s on that path.”
Jones spent a year on Akimel’s junior varsity team before moving up to varsity in 7th grade. During that span, the team nearly went undefeated. This past season, they won their region with an undefeated record.
Not only has Jones become one of the top pitchers in the country after she was recognized at an All-American camp, but she’s also become a role model, a friend and mentor to many of her teammates both the same age and younger than her.
Her power at the plate helped her lead the team in home runs this past season and she often would give pointers to teammates. Her presence in practice motivated the team. Her presence on the mound made her teammates’ jobs easier.
“I just want to help them,” Jones said, “help them get better. (The last two years) were really fun. I got to meet new people and help a lot of people.”
Jones has grown especially close with two of her teammates, Ava Briski and Jaymie Larney. Ava, the younger sister of Jocelyn, said she hopes Jones is able to attend Desert Vista with them next season.
Currently, because they live in Maricopa, Terry said they are waiting to see whether she is able to enroll at the school. If she is, it will give her the opportunity to compete for a spot on the varsity roster and play a season with Jocelyn, her mentor.
That would also be special for Ava, as it would be the only chance she gets to play with her older sister before she leaves for Alabama. But she hopes Jones is able to do it, too.
“Thailee is a leader,” Ava said. “She helps us out a lot because she strikes everyone out. Hitting, she is a really good power hitter. I feel confident in every game because I know when she steps on that mound, she will do her job.”
Attending and playing for Desert Vista will also be special for Larney, as she has two older sisters currently on the varsity roster. All of the girls hope to one day compete and win a state title together.
While the Thunder may very well be on their way to doing that this season, they return most of the starters next year and have a chance to reload with young talent that will make them even more of a contender.
But both Larney and Ava admit it wouldn’t be as special without Jones. Larney is her catcher, so the two have an unmatched level of chemistry.
“It was one of the greatest feelings seeing a hitter have a ton of confidence and then she shuts them down really quickly,” Larney said. “Especially when we get them on the rise (ball), they just walk off in shock. It’s one of the best feelings.”
As the spring semester winds down, Jones said the feeling of leaving Akimel is bittersweet. She took major strides as a pitcher during her time there. She grew close with her teammates, so much so that they have become her best friends on and off the field.
But she’s looking forward to taking that next step in high school. She knows it won’t be easy. She knows there will be pressure to perform well, especially in front of college coaches.
But she’s up for the challenge.
“I’m excited to go,” Jones said. “I get to move up now. It will be better competition.”
